USW Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act, Restore Rights for American Workers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today urged the House of Representatives to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which received its final markup by the Committee on Education and Labor on Wednesday.

USW International President Thomas M. Conway called H.R. 2474 the most comprehensive labor bill undertaken by Congress in many years, designed to modernize the law and help level the playing field for workers who want to exercise their rights to organize and bargain collectively.

"Despite being more productive than ever, American workers are further behind than they have been in generations," Conway said. "CEOs with the help of corporate lobbyists have been trying to hobble unions for decades with 'right-to-work' and other anti-worker laws. Yet organizing remains the only viable means to rebuild a strong American middle class and ensure workers receive an honest day's pay for an honest day's work."

"The PRO Act will help restore the balance of power between employers and the employed and hopefully begin to address the epidemic problem of income inequality," Conway said.

Conway said that representatives from all political parties should line up to co-sponsor the PRO Act and rally their peers in support without delay, especially if they plan to solicit union votes, volunteers or endorsements.

"Steelworkers across the country will know which of their elected public servants voted to support their union, good jobs, access to quality, affordable healthcare and retirement with security and dignity," he said. "As always, we will educate and encourage our members to let their representatives know where they stand as constituents throughout the process."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, health care, academic, tech and service occupations.

