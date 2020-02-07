USW Urges Navistar to Negotiate in Good Faith to End Strike

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today called on Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract to end an ongoing strike by about 85 members of Local 1636 in Joliet, Ill.

Union members have maintained pickets at the plant since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract proposal last week.

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said that members of Local 1636 have earned a fair contract with improved compensation, benefits and working conditions, but as Navistar management has proposed it, some workers will go without pay increases for as long as 12 years.

"Our brothers and sisters have worked and sacrificed for the sake of the company and to keep their plant operating," Millsap said. "Volkswagen offered to buy Navistar for close to $3 billion last week, but what's a company worth without the loyal men and women who built it?"

Millsap said that the union is ready and willing to meet with Navistar management to conclude bargaining and end the labor dispute as soon as possible with a fair contract.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

