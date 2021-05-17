USW: US-EU Talks Must Strengthen Domestic Steel and Aluminum Production and Employment

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway released the following statement after the United States and the European Union announced discussions about bilateral trade issues:

"It's no secret that the U.S. steel and aluminum sectors have been victimized by foreign unfair trade practices and global overcapacity. While China is the principal driver of the problems facing producers here in the United States, others also contributed to this injury.

"As the United States and European Union engage in bilateral consultations, we are supportive of efforts to resolve the threats to our producers and our members.

"However, we cannot support any approaches that do not provide measurable positive results. The EU is an important ally, but in the past, it has been part of the problem, not part of the solution.

"We have more than 40 unfair trade relief measures in place against EU steel and aluminum products that resulted from their dumping and subsidies targeted at our market. The USW supported addressing global overcapacity through the OECD and in the Global Steel Forum, but the EU did little to advance those talks.

"Bilateral discussions provide the opportunity to resolve the challenges in these sectors and align U.S. and EU actions on trade.

"The Biden administration consulted closely with the USW as they evaluated existing trade approaches and assessed long-term solutions, and we will be a willing and engaged partner moving forward.

"Steel and aluminum are crucial products for our national and economic security and our critical infrastructure. We are hopeful about reaching a solution, but we are equally determined to avoid any approaches that undermine the strength of our industry and the opportunities provided to U.S. workers."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

