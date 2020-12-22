USW Welcomes Covid Relief Package, Cites Need for Further Aid in New Year

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in response to the announcement that Congress approved a $900 billion economic relief package, providing emergency aid in the wake of the pandemic.

"This relief package is a step in the right direction, providing long-overdue funding for vital programs that will help slow the worst of the Covid-related economic fallout and protect working families as they continue to struggle.

"In particular, direct aid to workers in the form of expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus payments remains the key to keeping our economy running and will provide a lifeline for many families.

"We commend Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their unwavering commitment to ensuring working families are the direct recipients of a significant portion of this aid.

"However, there is a great deal of work left to do in the new year. As the virus claims more and more American lives, recent restrictions are an unfortunate necessity. Rolling out the Covid vaccine will take months, and in the meantime, unemployment claims continue to rise.

"Working families will continue to need help beyond the expiration of this deal.

"With 20 million workers seeking continued unemployment insurance claims, it is vital that Congress prepare to extend relief past March as the country continues to recover. We cannot repeat the failure of Senate Republican leadership holding pandemic relief up for months.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel, but our country will need further aid beyond this agreement so that we can get through this crisis together."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

