USW Will Rally on Capitol Hill to Protect Workers' Freedom

In keeping with the theme of this year's conference, hundreds of USW members from local unions across the country that represent workers in a variety of industries and services in both the private and public sectors will spend the day on Capitol Hill lobbying their representatives and senators to "Protect Workers' Freedom" on multiple fronts.

For example, the USW has been battling so-called "right to work" legislation in certain states and nationally, fighting against various efforts to discourage workers from joining together to negotiate fair working conditions, standing up to politically motivated attempts to undermine the ability of unions to represent individual members and speaking out to ensure labor rights are included in the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

WHO: USW activists, elected union officers and members of Congress, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Rep. Brenda Lawrence and Rep. Bobby Scott

WHAT: Rally to "Protect Workers' Freedom"

WHEN: From 9 – 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018

WHERE: Lower Senate Park (directly north-adjacent to the Russell Senate Office Building)

