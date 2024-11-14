USX Cyber Expands Phishing Defense in GUARDIENT XDR with Advanced Email Security Training Tools

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USX Cyber, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the release of advanced phishing protection tools within its GUARDIENT™ XDR platform.

This latest enhancement enables organizations to strengthen defenses against sophisticated phishing attacks by providing employees with realistic training and heightened awareness of phishing threats. Phishing attacks are growing increasingly sophisticated and dangerous as threat actors exploit social engineering techniques and AI to enhance their tactics.

The new suite includes a state-of-the-art phishing simulation tool that mimics real-world phishing techniques, equipping employees to identify and respond to suspicious messages. By providing employees with interactive training experiences, USX Cyber helps organizations reduce the risk of phishing and strengthens overall cybersecurity posture by addressing human vulnerabilities. Organizations will also have visibility into metrics on who clicks and who adds credentials to a phish.

"Phishing remains one of the most pervasive attack vectors, preying on human error," said Cole McKinley, Chief Technology Officer at USX Cyber. "Our new phishing protection tools incorporated in GUARDIENT XDR empower MSPs and MSSPs to help their clients build a vigilant security culture, where every employee is prepared to identify and avoid threats."

These advanced phishing defenses further extend GUARDIENT XDR's comprehensive threat detection, incident response, and SIEM-SOAR capabilities, providing an all-in-one solution for hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises security.

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber is dedicated to protecting businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Through GUARDIENT XDR, an integrated platform with advanced threat detection, incident response, and automated protection, USX Cyber equips organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit https://usxcyber.com/platform/ .

