USX Cyber Introduces GUARDIENT™ XDR: Bringing Enterprise Level Cyber Security to Businesses of All Sizes

VIENNA, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USX Cyber, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, is announcing the launch of GUARDIENT, a robust extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform designed to meet the needs of both businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) looking to enhance their cybersecurity service offerings.

GUARDIENT offers a comprehensive, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution that is both accessible and manageable for organizations of all sizes.

USX Cyber's GUARDIENT XDR platform provides a unified 'single pane of glass' approach to cybersecurity, integrating numerous security tools into one manageable interface, eliminating the need for multiple cyber tools. This innovative solution allows for advanced threat detection, automated response capabilities, and streamlined compliance management, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to fortify their cyber defenses.

Benefits of GUARDIENT Include:

Enhanced Protection : Advanced capabilities to detect and respond to threats in real-time, ensuring businesses and their data are safeguarded against cyber attacks.

: Advanced capabilities to detect and respond to threats in real-time, ensuring businesses and their data are safeguarded against cyber attacks. Ease of Use : Simplifies the cybersecurity process with a user-friendly interface that does not require deep technical knowledge. Customers and MSPs can choose to use comprehensive GUARDIENT and X-Matters™ playbooks and documentation to train their own staff or contract USX Cyber to manage it for them.

: Simplifies the cybersecurity process with a user-friendly interface that does not require deep technical knowledge. Customers and MSPs can choose to use comprehensive GUARDIENT and X-Matters™ playbooks and documentation to train their own staff or contract USX Cyber to manage it for them. Cost Efficiency : Reduces the need for multiple security tools and specialized staff, thereby addressing cyber 'tool sprawl' and lowering operational and training costs.

: Reduces the need for multiple security tools and specialized staff, thereby addressing cyber 'tool sprawl' and lowering operational and training costs. Scalability: Designed to grow with your business, providing a scalable security solution that adapts to ever-changing threats and evolving business needs.

"GUARDIENT represents a significant advancement in making high-level cybersecurity capabilities accessible to every business," said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. "Whether you are a small, medium, or enterprise business, or an MSP looking to increase your value, GUARDIENT and X-Matters playbooks and documentation equip you with the tools needed to protect your operations and confidently address the challenges of today's cyber environment."

About USX Cyber:

USX Cyber is dedicated to protecting businesses across America by providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Our focus on innovation, customer service, and effective security measures helps businesses and their partners defend persistent cyber threats all day, every day.

