USX Cyber Launches GUARDIENTTM: A Transformative Cybersecurity Solution for Managed Service Providers

VIENNA, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USX Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, officially unveiled GUARDIENT, an advanced eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) cybersecurity platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) serving small to medium-sized businesses. This groundbreaking solution addresses the urgent need for comprehensive, enterprise-grade security in a market that is disproportionately targeted by cyber threats and generally ill-equipped to defend themselves.

USX Cyber's GUARDIENT XDR platform transforms MSP operations by offering a 'single pane of glass' solution that simplifies the complexity of cybersecurity. It provides scalable, adaptive, and profitable security operations that make it easy to onboard customers and deliver enterprise-class cybersecurity protection. MSPs are given everything they need to train up their current employees and elevate their performance as cyber defenders. MSPs can, alternatively, have USX Cyber manage everything for them. USX Cyber's innovation comes at a crucial time as, according to Verizon, 46% of all cyber breaches impact businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees with a significant number failing to remain in business after an attack per Fundera.

Key Features of GUARDIENT:

Advanced threat detection and automated response capabilities.

Unified platform that integrates the entire cyber tool stack for simplified operations and cost reduction through elimination of redundant, costly, and unnecessary cyber tools.

Proprietary Compliance Accelerators to ensure businesses meet current regulatory standards.

Economic advantages through technical optimization, simplified pricing, and reduced need for specialized personnel.

"GUARDIENT is not just another tool; it is the complete cybersecurity solution that MSPs need to effectively protect their clients," said Clyde Goldbach, CEO of USX Cyber. "With GUARDIENT, we are empowering MSPs to turn their help desk into a fully functional security operations center (SOC). Simply put, our goal is to support our MSP Partners by providing them an easy to use, yet comprehensive, tool to protect their clients while increasing their revenue and profitability."

USX Cyber is committed to developing innovative cybersecurity solutions that protect America's businesses. With a focus on advanced technology and user-friendly products, USX Cyber ensures its partners and their clients can secure their operations and thrive in the digital age.

