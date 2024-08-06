USX Cyber Unveils Groundbreaking Mac Cyber Protection and Detection Capabilities for its Award Winning XDR Platform GUARDIENT™

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USX Cyber, a trailblazer in cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the latest advancements to GUARDIENT, its leading-edge cybersecurity platform. The new features introduce comprehensive Mac cyber protection and detection capabilities, a significant leap forward in safeguarding macOS environments.

This development addresses a critical gap in the industry, which has lagged in providing robust security for Mac products and operating systems.

"With our latest update to GUARDIENT, we are setting a new standard in Mac cybersecurity," said Clyde Goldbach, CEO of USX Cyber. "These breakthrough innovations, bring unparalleled protection and detection capabilities to macOS, ensuring that all devices, regardless of operating system, receive top-tier security."

GUARDIENT innovations include:

Antivirus Solution:

Real-time scanning of file hashes to detect and mitigate threats instantly.

Automated removal of files identified as malicious, ensuring continuous system protection.

Integration with filescan.io for enhanced detection capabilities, expanding the platform's threat identification reach.

Security Log Monitoring:

Continuous monitoring of macOS system logs to track potential security issues.

Immediate alerts for any suspicious activities or security breaches, enabling prompt response.

Comprehensive logging and reporting for compliance and forensic analysis, ensuring thorough oversight.

System Hardening:

Automated configuration management to streamline and enforce configuration changes ensuring systems are compliant with industry standards and organizational policies.

Compliance framework integration to automate adherence to regulatory standards, avoid penalties, and maintain audit readiness.

Proactive vulnerability management to continuously scan and automate remediation addressing weaknesses and strengthening overall security posture.

Enhanced Threat Detection:

New rules for monitoring critical directories, such as the Downloads folder, to prevent the spread of threats.

Active response capabilities to neutralize threats in real-time, minimizing potential damage.

Robust endpoint security, enhancing overall threat detection and management.

Comprehensive Protection:

Coverage for macOS endpoints alongside existing Windows and Linux support, ensuring all devices are protected.

Unified platform for cross-device threat management and response, simplifying cybersecurity operations.

Industry-leading ransomware detection and prevention capabilities, providing superior protection against one of the most pervasive cyber threats.

Enhanced Device Security:

Removable media allow list/deny list for comprehensive control over external devices preventing data breaches and malware infections from unauthorized sources.

Active response enabling automatic shutdown of ports when unapproved removable media device detected, preventing unauthorized access and threats in real time.

Seamless integration for cohesive endpoint protection, enhancing overall system security without compromising usability or efficiency.

With these new features, GUARDIENT solidifies its position as the most comprehensive and advanced cybersecurity solution available today.

About USX Cyber: USX Cyber safeguards American businesses with leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Our unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and robust security enables businesses and their customers to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats.

