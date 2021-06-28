UT Haslam Accelerates MSBA to Deliver Optimum Educational Value to Students

The program, which earned the highly coveted 2018 UPS George D. Smith Prize for curriculum innovation, offers transformative work on real-world business problems. Now, students can earn an edge in the rapidly evolving business analytics job market in a 10-month, accelerated format.

Features of the Department of Business Analytics and Statistics program include:

Learning programming languages and essential software tools like Python, R, SQL and Tableau that will be used on the job

Distinguished faculty and guest speakers who are leaders in the business analytics field

Capstone project solving business challenges for corporate partners

Employer pipeline through the Business Analytics and Statistics (BAS) Forum

Micro-internship opportunities for well-qualified candidates

Missie Bowers, co-director of the MSBA program, says the shorter time frame allows the Haslam MSBA to better meet the needs of a dynamic industry, preparing analytics professionals to fill in-demand and mission-critical roles within organizations. Through the accelerated MSBA, the department aims to better serve its students, propelling them along their career arcs.

"In the 10-month MSBA program, students apply high-level data analysis to real-world business problems," Bowers says. "It features a capstone project, through which they gain invaluable experience working in teams to address urgent issues that our BAS forum partners bring to us. The difference now is that students will progress through a more tightly focused program."

"Not only will you learn to apply techniques that draw insight from large data sets to benefit your organization, you also will train in skills that enable you to gain boardroom buy-in for your work," Jordan Gill, co-director of the program, says. "The success of our alumni – who now work for companies like Amazon, Hanesbrand, FedEx, Eastman, SC Johnson and others – attests to the value of the Haslam MSBA."

With workforce disruptions not expected to ease soon, this is an ideal time to seize the chance to quickly increase your value in the business analytics discipline. Apply now to the Haslam MSBA 10-month program. Students will start in July 2022 and graduate in May 2023, ready to take on the complex challenges of business analytics.

Not ready to commit? Learn more about the MSBA prgram online, or contact Courtney Shaffer at [email protected] with questions.

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business