UT Haslam Ranks First and Second in North America for Supply Chain Management

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's, Haslam College of Business has once again been recognized for excellence in supply chain management education. Gartner's 2024 Top 25 Supply Chain University rankings placed UT at No. 1 in North America for graduate supply chain management programs and No. 2 in North America for undergraduate programs.

Gartner ranked the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business #2 among undergraduate supply chain management programs in North America for 2024. Gartner ranked the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business #1 among graduate supply chain management programs in North America for 2024.

Gartner, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is considered by supply chain practitioners to be the world's preeminent ranking source. This marks the 10th year Haslam's graduate supply chain programs have placed in the organization's top 10. The undergraduate program has been among North America's best for 13 years.

"These rankings demonstrate the ongoing excellent reputation of our supply chain management programs," Stephen L. Mangum, dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair at Haslam, said. "Students (prospective and current), peer institutions and industry partners recognize the Haslam College of Business as being at the forefront of supply chain education and thought leadership."

Recognition for Enrollment, Curriculum and Industry Value

To compile the Top 25 list, Gartner considered program size, scope and industry value. The organization looked at enrollment numbers, percentage of students who've completed internships prior to graduation, breadth of curriculum, diversity of the student body and academic faculty and salary figures for recent graduates.

As part of its exhaustive assessment, Gartner distributed a survey to supply chain practitioners in the U.S. and Canada. The respondents were asked about the highest-quality programs as well as the universities from which they recruit the most talent. In these categories, UT was ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Haslam's comprehensive undergraduate program, which emphasizes end-to-end supply chain management, requires students to complete an internship prior to graduation and provides opportunities to gain experience as early as their first year through innovative offerings such as the Supply Chain Career Ready Certification.

As part of its extensive graduate and executive programs, UT offers one of the country's top-ranked online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management programs as well as an executive MBA and full-time MBA with concentrations in the discipline.

"The college and department have spent more than two decades developing a robust and rigorous curriculum across our undergraduate and graduate programs that emphasizes relevant, real-world application at its core," said John Bell, supply chain management department head and John H. "Red" Dove Professor of Supply Chain Management at Haslam. "Haslam is not just a premier destination for the nation's leading faculty, who represent the best in academia and practice, but a place where the future leaders of the supply chain are being developed every day."

About Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management

The Haslam College of Business has one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world. U.S. News & World Report and Gartner consistently rank it among the top five programs. An advisory board of more than 40 industry professionals informs its curriculum, and students develop applied skills to help improve organizational performance through supply chain management.

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business