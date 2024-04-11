UT Haslam's Supply Chain Management Graduate Programs No. 3 in U.S. News Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Supply Chain Management graduate programs in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, placed No. 3 among public schools and No. 4 nationally in U.S. News and World Report 2024 Best Graduate Business Schools specialty rankings. Haslam's supply chain masters programs have now been recognized in the top five for the last five years and in the top 10 for a decade. The full-time Haslam MBA program ranked No. 22 among publics and No. 47 nationally.

The Haslam College of Business has one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world. U.S. News & World Report and Gartner consistently rank it among the top five programs. An advisory board of more than 40 industry professionals informs its curriculum, and students develop applied skills to help improve organizational performance through supply chain management.

Haslam MBA students continue to enjoy robust career outcomes, including high placement rates and favorable salaries. In 2022, 95 percent of MBA students accepted positions within three months of graduation, up from 93 percent in 2021 and 87 percent in 2020. The average MBA starting salary was $110,914 in 2022, up from $101,408 the prior year, and the average signing bonus was $17,608, up from $14,833 in 2021.

Stephen L. Mangum, dean of the college and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, called the rankings a product of the college's commitment to delivering a world-class academic experience.

"Strong corporate connections and ongoing academic research drive our content delivery and our student outcomes," Mangum said. "Graduate students find an outstanding learning environment at Haslam, where they are immersed in the most current, relevant knowledge and tools by faculty who are leaders in their disciplines. Multiple opportunities for experiential learning and professional development are focused on enabling them to be leaders in the business world upon graduation."

Mangum added that the supply chain management graduate programs' long standing in the rankings shows that prospective and current students, alumni and peer institutions recognize their standing in the discipline.

"Haslam's supply chain graduate and executive education programs are some of the most popular on campus," Mangum said. "Their presence in U.S. News' top five indicates that the supply chain department is at the forefront of its field. Our faculty are dedicated to nurturing the strongest student outcomes through innovative, yet practical, course content, growing industry partnerships and pursuing relevant research. Through these efforts, they are helping businesses worldwide create more resilient and responsive supply chains."

The U.S. News graduate business rankings are based on surveys sent to all 506 accredited MBA programs. The rankings consider such factors as recruiter reviews, job placement, graduates' starting salaries, mean GMAT and GRE scores, peer reviews and more. Specialty rankings reflect the perspectives of business school deans and graduate program leadership regarding quality of graduate coursework and concentrations that award credit toward the MBA degree.

About Haslam College of Business' Graduate & Executive Education

At the master's level, Haslam offers: the Haslam (full-time) MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Global Supply Chain, Healthcare Leadership, Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, Master of Science in Management and Human Resources, Master of Science in Marketing, Master of Science in Business Analytics, Master of Science in Business Analytics for Working Professionals, Master of Statistics, Master of Arts in Economics, Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Tri-Continent, Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Online and Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity. Doctoral program areas include accounting, business analytics and statistics, economics, finance, marketing, strategy, entrepreneurship and organizations and supply chain management. Haslam's graduate supply chain programs are ranked No. 1 in North America by Gartner.

Haslam's graduate and executive programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that supports development of analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who ensure the learning experience applies directly to each participant's current and future career.

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business