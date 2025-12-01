UT Health San Antonio pilot study explores ear acupressure for chronic pain relief in dementia care

One-year initiative to recruit 30-40 participants, and caregivers

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical pilot study will investigate training caregivers on the practice of ear acupressure to help with pain for people with dementia.

The study at UT Health San Antonio, the academic health center of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio), led by Bianca Shieu, PhD, RN, assistant professor at the School of Nursing, is exploring the use of ear acupressure – a simple, low-cost, non-pharmacological technique – to help alleviate chronic pain in people living with dementia. The one-year initiative will recruit 30 to 40 participants, plus caregivers. While challenging on its own, chronic pain can also exacerbate dementia-related symptoms such as depression, agitation and anxiety.

"While working as a registered nurse in a long-term care facility, I noticed that patients with dementia often took many medications for pain," Shieu said. "I wanted to find a drug-free way to ease their discomfort without adding to their medication burden."

Minimal side effects, meaningful impact

Also known as auricular point acupressure, the practice of ear acupressure is based on principles of traditional Chinese medicine. It involves applying the tiny seeds of the Vaccaria plant to points on the ear that correspond to different parts of the body and organs. The seeds are secured with tape and gently pressed several times a day to stimulate the body's natural pain-relief response.

The practice regards the ear as a microsystem of the whole body, highly sensitive to touch, and closely aligned with the brain and body through a complex network of nerves and vessels. Pain frequently coincides with dementia, caused by physical conditions from osteoarthritis or previous injuries to pain from immobility or dental issues, and dementia-related mental pain.

Also, individuals with dementia often have difficulty communicating that pain verbally to caregivers or others.

The practice of ear acupressure is considered very safe with little downside. The most common side effect reported is mild irritation from the adhesive tape used to secure the seeds. Typically, five to eight seeds are applied to each ear, depending on the location and type of pain.

If this and future studies prove successful, Shieu hopes to expand the research to other groups including cancer patients and individuals seeking alternatives to opioid-based pain relievers.

"By promoting complementary treatments like ear acupressure, we can potentially help people manage chronic pain more safely and effectively while reducing the risks associated with long-term opioid use," Shieu said.

Helping caregivers help their loved ones

A small pilot study conducted by Shieu showed that individuals with early cognitive decline and chronic pain were enthusiastic about trying ear acupressure, but many had trouble applying the seeds and performing the treatment without assistance. She considered whether training caregivers to complete the treatment were possible, and interviews with formal and informal caregivers revealed high interest in the approach.

"Caregivers were eager to learn new skills for pain management," she said. "Many preferred something more natural that didn't involve additional medication."

To make this approach feasible for home use, Shieu's team developed a digital training program for caregivers that includes instructional materials and self-guided video modules.

The online platform will feature videos covering the history of auricular acupressure, common types of pain, frequently asked questions and step-by-step video demonstrations. The training will help caregivers learn how to locate the correct ear points, apply and secure the seeds, and safely support pain management at home.

"This is something that can be learned and used in a home setting," Shieu said. "Ear acupressure supplies are simple to use and inexpensive, so it's accessible and could be helpful in rural areas where people may not be able to visit a clinic regularly."

Next steps: Testing feasibility and acceptability

In the yearlong feasibility study, supported by private funding from the E&M Foundation and Telco International, eligible participants will be individuals with cognitive impairment who have experienced pain for at least three months, and will include their caregivers. The research team will assess patient and caregiver acceptance of the intervention and whether they find it beneficial and helpful over time.

"I believe this work could be translational to many populations, particularly those at risk of overmedication," Shieu said. "We're hoping to find better treatments that can reduce side effects, especially those associated with opioid medications. Traditional Chinese medicine, in general, hasn't been explored enough, but people are beginning to take an interest – and that's encouraging."

