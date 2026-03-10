UT San Antonio advances in national Blue Ridge rankings amid transformative year

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year defined by transformation, The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio) has emerged as a unified academic powerhouse, bringing together world-class research, clinical care and education under one banner. That momentum is now reflected in national measures of scientific impact.

In its first appearance in the national standings as a united institution, UT San Antonio posted a strong performance in the latest rankings from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. The Blue Ridge Institute is an independent nonprofit organization that compiles annual funding data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The 2025 rankings show UT San Antonio up five spots from the previous year's ranking to No. 64 among 2,702 (top 2.3%) ranked U.S. institutions receiving NIH funding, with $147,098,904.

Milestone moment for institution

"This is a landmark moment for our university. To appear in the Blue Ridge rankings for the first time as The University of Texas at San Antonio with this level of national competitiveness speaks to the strength of our faculty, the power of the merger and our shared commitment to advancing biomedical discovery for the people of Texas," said Francisco G. Cigarroa, MD, senior executive vice president for health affairs and health system.

The annual Blue Ridge rankings are more than just NIH grant totals. They highlight the sustained growth in research capacity, infrastructure and collaboration at UT San Antonio, which creates the blueprint for personalized healthcare, breakthrough therapies and biomedical progress with direct impact.

"NIH funding is one of the clearest indicators of health research excellence. It reflects the dedication of the nearly 200 scientists committed to making discoveries that impact human health and well-being for the Texas communities we serve. Our UT San Antonio scientists are addressing some of the most important health questions facing our world," said Jennifer Sharpe Potter, PhD, MPH, senior executive vice president for research and innovation.

Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine's growth and national impact

The Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine ranked No. 50 nationally in this year's Blue Ridge rankings with $124,440,804 in NIH funding.

Within the school, several departments posted strong totals:

Internal medicine: $25.4 million

Microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics: $16.2 million

Biochemistry and structural biology: $15.7 million

Pharmacology: $12.6 million

"This year's Blue Ridge ranking is a confirmation of our faculty successfully competing at the highest levels of biomedical research. It reflects years of strategic investment in people, programs and partnerships that are accelerating discovery in areas ranging from cancer and neuroscience to infectious disease and aging," said Robert A. Hromas, MD, FACP, dean of the Long School of Medicine.

School of Dentistry in Top 10

One of UT San Antonio's most significant advancements this year came from the School of Dentistry, which climbed five positions to No. 9 nationally, placing it among the top 10 dental schools in the country with $9,770,084 in NIH funding.

"Ranking among the top 10 nationally is an extraordinary achievement for our School of Dentistry. It reflects the innovation of our investigators and our commitment to advancing oral health research that improves overall health and quality of life," said Kenneth M. Hargreaves, DDS, PhD, dean of the School of Dentistry and professor of endodontics. "Here, we make lives, and smiles, better."

Kate Marmion School of Public Health, College of Sciences and School of Nursing

The Kate Marmion School of Public Health ranked No. 36, with $6,726,764 in NIH funding.

"Public health research sits at the intersection of science and community impact. NIH support enables us to address critical health challenges with evidence-based solutions that improve lives at scale," said Vasan Ramachandran, MD, FACC, FAHA, dean of the Kate Marmion School of Public Health.

The College of Sciences received $5,839,862 in NIH funding in the 2025 fiscal year.

"NIH investment in the College of Sciences advances discovery and expands opportunity. Our faculty mentor students in hands-on research that strengthens the scholarly foundation of UT San Antonio's mission and opens pathways to graduate education, health professions and scientific leadership. Here, research excellence fuels upward mobility," said Stephanie A. Santorico, PhD, dean of the College of Sciences and professor of mathematics.

The UT San Antonio School of Nursing ranked No. 73, continuing to build its NIH-funded research portfolio with $243,000.

"Our place in the Blue Ridge rankings reflects the growing strength of nursing research at UT San Antonio under the leadership of Lixin Song, PhD, RN, FAAN, vice dean of research and scholarship and professor of nursing. NIH support enables our faculty to lead studies that improve patient outcomes, strengthen health systems and address some of the most pressing health challenges facing our communities. This recognition affirms both the quality of our science and the real-world impact of our work," said Sonya R. Hardin, PhD, RN, APRN, FAAN, dean of the School of Nursing and professor of nursing.

Momentum in a new era

The 2025 Blue Ridge rankings reflect the strength of a unified UT San Antonio that brings together medicine, dentistry, nursing, public health and broader university research.

As the institution continues to expand its research footprint and clinical enterprise, the latest national rankings signal a future of national competitiveness, growth and meaningful impact on health.

What is Blue Ridge?

For more than 20 years, the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research has published annual rankings of NIH funding awarded to universities, schools, departments and individual investigators. The data are derived from figures for the federal fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025, as reported in the NIH Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tool (RePORT).

In fiscal year 2025, the NIH awarded $36.8 billion across the country for 59,439 grants and contracts to 42,500 principal investigators. Schools of medicine accounted for $19.3 billion, or about 52% of all NIH extramural funding.

Blue Ridge's analysis is widely regarded as a robust, objective measure of scientific strength, reflecting funding decisions made through NIH's rigorous national peer review.

UT Health San Antonio is the academic health center of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio), offering a comprehensive network of inpatient and outpatient care facilities staffed by medical, dental, nursing and allied health professionals who conduct more than 2.5 million patient visits each year. It is the region's only academic health center and one of the nation's leading health sciences institutions, supported by the schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, health professions, graduate biomedical sciences and public health that are leading change and advancing fields throughout South Texas and the world. To learn about the many ways "We make lives better®," visit UTHealthSA.org.

Stay connected with UT Health San Antonio on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE UT Health San Antonio