UT San Antonio's Doctor of Physical Therapy program climbs national rankings

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Programs within the School of Health Professions at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio) continue to earn national recognition, highlighted by a significant rise in its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program rankings as the school marks its 50th anniversary.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the physical therapy program moved up 45 spots from last year and is now ranked 87th in the United States, placing it among the top third of programs nationwide.

"Our Department of Physical Therapy program improved 34.1% in this national ranking, shifting us the top third of Physical Therapy programs in the country, said Bradley Tragord, PT, DPT, DSc, chair and program director for the Department of Physical Therapy at the UT San Antonio School of Health Professions. "Our faculty continue to share research, participate in national and international professional service opportunities and train some of the best students in the world."

The milestone comes as the School of Health Professions celebrates 50 years of advancing education, research and clinical training.

"This recognition reflects five decades of excellence in education, research and community impact," said David Shelledy, PhD, RRT, dean of the School of Health Professions. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are proud to see our programs continue to rise nationally while preparing for the next generation of health professionals to meet our community's growing needs."

The demand for physical therapy services continues to grow rapidly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for physical therapy services is expected to rise by nearly 15% over the next decade, with employment projected to grow by 11%, adding an average of 13,200 new job openings each year. This surge is driven by an aging population, increasing rates of chronic disease, expanded access to care and the growing role of physical therapy in prevention and recovery.

A recent survey among clinicians found that 72% were already either at capacity or experiencing shortages in their ability to meet demand for physical therapy services. Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that more than 17% of physical therapists in Texas are expected to be over age 65 within the next decade, further intensifying workforce needs.

At UT San Antonio, the DPT program builds on a long-standing tradition of strong outcomes, collaborative clinical partnerships and a distinctive pipeline model for student success.

"Our in-residence educational approach creates a family atmosphere centered on clinical excellence and healthcare leadership," said Tragord. "UT San Antonio's Doctor of Physical Therapy program has a 10-year record of 100% employment and 100% overall licensure pass rate. Notably, 94% of graduates pass the national licensure exam on their first attempt, which is an important benchmark, as this exam is required to practice and typically has lower first-time pass rates nationwide. Achieving this level of success reflects the program's strong preparation and consistency in producing practice-ready clinicians."

The curriculum includes 34 weeks of full-time clinical affiliations, offering hands-on experience in acute care, neurologic rehabilitation, outpatient orthopedics and a selective rotation tailored to student interests. The program also emphasizes interprofessional collaborative care and Texas' direct-access practice model.

As the field evolves, physical therapy is becoming both more specialized and more accessible. Patients in all 50 states now have provisional or unrestricted direct access for evaluation and treatment, positioning physical therapy as an increasingly important entry point to care. At the same time, the profession now recognizes 10 clinical specialty areas.

Tragord noted that the institutional merger strengthens opportunities for students and the broader health care workforce.

"For physical therapy specifically, that means stronger pipeline benefits in program recruitment, more interdisciplinary teaching and research opportunities, larger post-professional clinical and community partnerships, and more opportunities to build innovative programs at the intersection of rehab, data, business, AI, public health and health systems improvement. It also strengthens the regional workforce pipeline because the institution already trains a major share of South Texas health professionals," he said.

To read more about the U.S. News and World Report rankings, click here.

UT Health San Antonio is the academic health center of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio), offering a comprehensive network of inpatient and outpatient care facilities staffed by medical, dental, nursing and allied health professionals who conduct more than 2.5 million patient visits each year. It is the region's only academic health center and one of the nation's leading health sciences institutions, supported by the schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, health professions, graduate biomedical sciences and public health that are leading change and advancing fields throughout South Texas and the world. To learn about the many ways "We make lives better®," visit UTHealthSA.org.

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SOURCE UT Health San Antonio