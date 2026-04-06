UT San Antonio's Dramatic Arts Program debuts with renowned musical, Little Shop of Horrors

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts program will bring a piece of Broadway history to the university's Buena Vista Theater this month when it debuts its inaugural stage production: the cult-classic musical The Little Shop of Horrors.

The Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a nerdy florist who discovers a strange and unusual plant that brings him unexpected fame while demanding a gruesome price for its continued growth. This sci-fi musical comedy blends 1960s rock and roll with a dark story about the lengths one will go to achieve success.

UT San Antonio’s Dramatic Arts Program debuts its inaugural stage production: the cult-classic musical The Little Shop of Horrors.

To mark its first major production, UT San Antonio will showcase the same Audrey II puppets built for the acclaimed 2003 Broadway production and subsequent national tours. Rented from Monkey Boys Productions, these massive, man-eating puppets defined the show's iconic look on stage and in film. The production will also feature a live orchestra. These theatrical elements combined with the Buena Vista Theater's intimate 300-seat theater environment will put audiences closer than ever before to the trap-snapping action.

"Over the last several decades, we've seen so much change in the entertainment industry. One thing that has remained consistent is the joy and awe inspired by puppetry and live performance," said Bradley Freeman Jr., UT San Antonio assistant professor of practice in Film and Media, who is directing the show. "It's in our nature to personify and anthropomorphize the things around us, so bringing such beautifully designed puppets into a space for students, children and families to interact with and learn from is invaluable. I cannot wait for our community to feel that connection at our upcoming performances."

UT San Antonio is home of the city's only four-year degree program in dramatic arts and theatre, established last fall by its College of Liberal and Fine Arts. The undergraduate Dramatic Arts program aims to meet the needs of Texas' growing film industry by providing industry training of the highest quality.

The program offers students hands-on training, curated internships at theaters and museums, and specialized instruction in stage and screen technologies. Faculty members include industry professionals such as Victor Trevino, professor of practice and veteran stage and screen actor; Saagar Shaikh, professor of practice and film and TV actor; and Freeman, who is a trained puppeteer. These and other faculty members bring years of experience to the classroom and the stage. Their credits include major productions for Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix.

"Little Shop is a show-stopping way to debut a phenomenal new program with top-notch facilities, leading faculty and incredibly talented student performers," said Paul Ardoin, dramatic arts program director and one of the show's producers.

To prepare for Little Shop of Horrors, members of UT San Antonio's production team took a cross-country road trip to retrieve the Audrey II puppets, three in total for the production. Along the way, they drove from Pennsylvania to more than 15 of the nation's legendary theater hubs such as New York, Nashville and Atlanta as their way to pay tribute to theater as a great American craft.

"The creation of a Dramatic Arts degree program for San Antonio and San Antonians is a dream come true," said Ardoin. "Little Shop of Horrors will give audiences a unique opportunity to experience American musical theater of the highest quality alongside the innovative approach of our forward-thinking program."

He added, "Most importantly, it will keep talented Texans in Texas to boost our growing film industry."

Little Shop of Horrors will run 10 performances with show times at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday from April 10 to 26. Tickets are on sale now on the Buena Vista Theater website.

SOURCE University of Texas at San Antonio - Buena Vista Theater