UTAC Appoints Ken Rizvi as New Chief Financial Officer

"We are delighted to welcome Ken to UTAC's management team as CFO. Ken's extensive business and financial experience with major technology companies will be invaluable as we look at organic and inorganic drivers to grow the company post debt restructuring and maximise value for our stakeholders. I would also like to thank Shawn Kelly who served as interim CFO over the last 8 months," said Dr. John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of UTAC.

Prior to Isola, Ken held senior finance positions with Micron and ON Semiconductor. He also served as an associate with Technology Crossover Ventures, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused on growth technology companies, and as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley. Ken holds an Executive MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, United States and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Yale University.

About UTAC Holdings Ltd

UTAC Holdings Ltd (UTAC) is a leading independent provider of assembly and test services for a broad range of semiconductor chips. We offer a full range of semiconductor assembly and test services in these key product categories: analog, mixed-signal and logic, and memory. Our customers are primarily fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. UTAC is headquartered in Singapore, with production facilities located in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, mainland China, Indonesia and Malaysia. We have a global sales network across United States, Japan, mainland China and Taiwan, rest of Asia and Europe, with sales offices in each of these regions.

