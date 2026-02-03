Utah Author Wins Writer's Digest Honorable Mention by Writing about the Realities of Motherhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah native author, Jade Kim Monsen, wins Writer's Digest Honorable Mention in Contemporary Fiction before heading to StoryCon Salt Lake City, Utah on February 27th. The award-winning book, Milk and Blood, is Monsen's debut novel and a raw and honest retelling of motherhood.

Author, Jade Kim Monsen, holds two of her novels, including her most recently published novel, a YA sci-fi fantasy called Nylos in the Cache and her award-winning debut novel, Milk and Blood.

This novel follows new mom, Evelyn, who shares unfiltered thoughts on what it's like to become a mother. Topics range from pregnancy loss to coparenting, all the way to balancing work and motherhood at the same time. Along with illustrations throughout, the novel takes a less traditional approach to storytelling with personal essays, short poems, a satirical sleep training guide, and more.

"It's the book I wish I could have read before I had children," Monsen says. "Everyone had painted a picture of motherhood with rainbows and butterflies when I was pregnant. I didn't feel like anyone talked about any of the tougher parts of motherhood, and it made me feel alone. I wanted to change that."

This is just the beginning for Monsen. She comments on what's next after winning the Writer's Digest award. "It's exciting to win an award right before attending an event like StoryCon in Salt Lake City. While I'll have copies of Milk and Blood there, my booth will be centered on my latest novel, a YA sci-fi fantasy called Nylos in the Cache. After the event, I plan to finish the second book of the Nylos series. I'll also be working on a children's book series with my husband to tell stories centered around stay-at-home dads, working moms, and families with disabilities."

Milk and Blood and Nylos in the Cache are available for purchase now on her website and wherever books are sold. You can sign up for Monsen's newsletter for the latest book updates and personal essays, as well as follow her on Instagram and Tiktok .

About Jade Kim Monsen:

Jade Kim Monsen is a Korean American, award-winning author who was born in St.George, Utah. She studied English at St. Mary's College of California and currently lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, children, and dog. She enjoys writing, reading fiction, playing house with her husband, and going on adventures with her children.

