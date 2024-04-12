"Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center" Coming to Utah Summer 2025, Establishing the First-Ever Home Facility for a Professional Pickleball Team

Facility will be home to Utah's Major League Pickleball team and will serve as a high-end pickleball club for players of all levels.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Black Diamonds , a Premier Level team within Major League Pickleball, have partnered with GCTM Investments to bring a $25 million state-of the-art pickleball center to the Salt Lake Valley in Utah. This marks the first high-performance facility that will be the dedicated home base of a professional pickleball team. The center, powered by The Picklr, who have a strong track record and expertise for designing premium indoor facilities, will also serve as a high-end club for pickleball players of all levels.

"At The Picklr, we are dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball by providing unparalleled access and exceptional experiences. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the pickleball community, offering an all-encompassing hub for training, competition, and enjoyment of the game," said Jorge Barragan, CEO and Co-Founder of The Picklr.

The Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center, which will be located in the city of South Jordan, just south of Salt Lake City off of I-15, will feature:

36 pickleball courts (30 indoor and 6 outdoor)

A 1,500-seat Championship Court with VIP Box Seating

Two Grandstand Courts with 500 seats apiece

A full gym and recovery center with cold plunges, steam rooms, saunas and more

A café, bar and social centers

A Pickleball Central Pro Shop

"This is a seminal moment in pickleball - for both the professional and amateur levels - to be able to construct and operate the first home base dedicated to high-performance pickleball training and competition," said Connor Pardoe, Owner of the Utah Black Diamonds and Founder and CEO of the Professional Pickleball Association. "The Utah Black Diamonds are leading the charge in dedicating time and resources to grow the sport and advance the level of play for its professionals, and we cannot be more excited to bring this one-of-a-kind facility to life."

Already known as the purveyor of North America's best indoor pickleball facilities, The Picklr will partner with The Utah Black Diamonds to operate the Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center. Programming for the 2,500 members of all ages and levels will include open play, clinics, tournaments, league play, ladders, and more. Members will be able to access the professional-style courts and all of the club's perks and amenities with unlimited pickleball play for one price, just like the 300+ Picklr locations being constructed across the country.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Utah Black Diamonds to launch this pioneering facility, which represents a significant milestone not just for professional pickleball, but for enthusiasts at every level. The Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center will set a new standard for professional pickleball with its state-of-the-art design and comprehensive amenities that cater to both the casual player and the professional athlete," said Jorge Barragan, CEO and Co-Founder of The Picklr. "At The Picklr, we are dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball by providing unparalleled access and exceptional experiences. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the pickleball community, offering an all-encompassing hub for training, competition, and enjoyment of the game."

Construction of the Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center is set to begin October 2024 and has a planned completion date in 2025. See more of the facility here .

ABOUT THE UTAH BLACK DIAMONDS:

The Utah Black Diamonds are a Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) Premier Level team owned by the Pardoe Family. The roster comprises some of the world's best pickleball athletes, including Utah's own Tyler Loong, Callie Jo Smith, Alix Truong, and French sensation Jay Devilliers. MLP by Margaritaville is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 24 teams, a unique coed format, easy-to-understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr , pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With more than 250 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

