UTAH BUILDER HAMLET HOMES FINISHES THE FINAL TWO HOMES OF PHASE ONE AND PHASE ONE OF THE OTHER SIDE VILLAGE IS NOW COMPLETE

RIBBON CUTTING TODAY AT 12:30P IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamlet Homes put the final touches on their two tiny homes yesterday at The Other Side Village. The Other Side Village is a community of Tiny Homes that former homeless Utahn's, now call home. Phase One includes 60 homes and is officially completed today. Hamlet Homes had the honor to complete the final two homes and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 12:30pm. In attendance will be residents of the Other Side Village, the Board of Directors of HomeAid Utah, The CEO and employees of The Other Side Village, Owners and employees of Hamlet Homes and friends & family of all. Both the Mayor of Salt Lake and Governor have the event booked on their calendars (pending urgent matters). A barbecue lunch and Joy Pops will be served for all attendees. Former homeless residents of The Other Side Village will also be serving their famous Other Side Donuts. The Other Side Village is a community the doesn't just get homeless off the streets, but aids in their reintegration as healthy contributing members of the Salt Lake City community. To support that effort, The Other Side residents, staff businesses like The Other Side Donuts. More locations and other businesses are coming soon to Salt Lake. All business will be staffed by the residents of the village.

Hamlet Team Members finishing their Tiny Homes in The Other Side Village in Salt Lake City, Utah June 23, 2026. The completion of these two homes marks the completion of Phase One at the Other Side Village. Ribbon cutting and celebration June 24, 2026 at 12:30pm at The Other Side Village.

Most of the staff, including the Owners and Executive staff at Hamlet, have personally contributed to the building of these two homes. "Everyone at Hamlet is excited about this project. Knowing that we can help improve a few lives, honestly brings a tear to our eyes," said Hamlet Owner; VP of Marketing & Design Tami Ostmark. "We have been passionate about this project since it began and are honored to cut the ribbon on the final two homes in Phase One", continued Ostmark.

Preston Cochrane, CEO of The Other Side Village will also be on site for the ribbon cutting. The completion of the 60 homes in Phase One is a milestone for Cochrane and all the team at The Other Side Village. "For me, this work is about changing lives. I've spent much of my career working alongside individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction, mental illness, and incarceration. What I've learned is that most people don't need to be rescued—they need opportunities, relationships, purpose, and a community that believes in them. The Other Side Village was inspired by the belief that every person has inherent value and potential. We are building more than housing; we are building a neighborhood where people can heal, belong, contribute, and create a future they never thought possible. Seeing residents regain hope, reconnect with family, find employment, and become leaders in their own community is what continues to inspire me every day," said Cochrane.

HomeAid is one of the largest contributors of The Village with 11 homes completed now through the network of their building partners. "We are committed to supporting this transformative project until all 456 homes are completed", said Lisa Wright the Executive Director at HomeAid Utah. "HomeAid's mission is to support organizations that are working to end homelessness, and The Other Side Village is doing exactly that. Beyond providing permanent housing, the village creates opportunities for healing, belonging, purpose, and community". Hamlet has partnered with HomeAid Utah for seven years. The partnership began then, when Tami Ostmark heard about a project called Life Start Village. "I was looking for a service project and heard about Life Start Village. Life Start is a community that supports women from domestic violence or abuse. The organization cares for them and eventually gets them into the protective housing", said Ostmark. "Since then, we have respected and supported HomeAid fully. "Hamlet Homes has been an extraordinary partner in advancing HomeAid's mission. Tami Ostmark, a Hamlet owner, currently serves as HomeAid Utah's Vice President of the Board and has been a dedicated board member for many years. Her leadership, generosity, and ability to inspire others to get involved have made a lasting impact through projects such as The Other Side Village duplex, the LifeStart Village ADA apartment remodel, our Diaper House initiatives, Rock the Block donations, and countless other contributions that have strengthened our ability to serve those in need", added Wright. "Hamlet Homes exemplifies what it means to be a community-minded builder. While helping families achieve the dream of homeownership every day, they also recognize there are many who don't have a place to call home and that everyone deserves a safe, dignified place to live. Their commitment to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness reflects a belief that housing creates the foundation for stability, dignity, and hope. We are deeply grateful for Hamlet's partnership and the lasting impact they continue to make in our community" continued Wright.

Last year, Hamlet was highlighted on the HGTV National show Rock The Block. The Utah public was invited on May 30th and 31st, 2025 to tour the homes and help raise money for HomeAid. Hamlet called the event the 'Rock The Block' party. The public was able to walk through the homes made famous by the show, enjoy onsite food, music and a silent auction. In the end, Hamlet raised $45,000 for HomeAid Utah. Because of HomeAid's unique business plan, the funds stretched and an estimated 45-50 homeless Utahn's are now off the streets and in transitional housing.

"At Hamlet Homes, we've always believed that what we build should do more than fill a need, it should change lives" said Hamlet Owner, VP of Marketing & Design Tami Ostmark. "The opportunity to be part of HomeAid's The Other Side Village was one of those moments when building homes and building a community came together in a meaningful way. This project aligns with who we are at our core, creating places where people feel safe, supported, and part of something bigger. A lot of people talk about solving homelessness. This project does something about it. As a builder, it was important for us to be part of a solution that focuses on long-term change, not just temporary fixes. The Other Side Village is about giving people a real shot at rebuilding their lives, and that's something worth showing up for. I feel this on a personal level. We can hardly believe that we will cut the ribbons today of the final two homes in Phase One of this unbelievable project. The whole community has so much to be proud of and look forward to. But today, we're going to celebrate!", said Ostmark.

A total of 60 formerly homeless Utahn's will call The Other Side Village home. Rachel, one of residents had this to say, "From the moment I was accepted into The Other Side Village, every prayer was answered all at once." Candace, another resident, added: "It all changed one day at the village prep school when I looked around and thought, wow! I am finally happy to be alive!" The Other Side doesn't just to help the homeless get off the streets, fighting chronic homelessness, but aids them in their healthy re-integration. Their mission is to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, build new lives through construction community engagement, and education. "Most residents haven't held a steady job in years. Once in the Village, they get connected to employment. Now they're saving money, finding purpose, and feeling useful again.", said Cochrane. "Some residents have been estranged from their family for years and are reconnecting with children and family members. Regular communication started because there was a stable, dignified place to rebuild from", continued Cochrane. Lori, another resident shared, "The Other Side Village has enabled me to use my voice and be strong in who I am." Nate, one of her neighbors in the village said, "I have cultivated growth across all facets of being—mind, body, and spirit."

Hamlet Homes is passionate about helping to fight homelessness in Utah. "We have another surprise for the two residents that will move into our homes. We are fully stocking the homes with furniture, cookware, rugs, bedding, silverware, furniture, dishes and even a TV. Literally everything they will need to start their new life!" This is a first for the village. "We really wanted to do something special for the final two homes" said Ostmark. "We have been collecting donations from our team, partners, friends & family for the last 6 months. We are putting many beautiful items in these homes. Touches of love from so many Hamlet team members, that will bring these homes to life", said Ostmark. "After all. That's what we're doing here isn't it? Saving another life."

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes (www.hamlethomes.com) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed communities in Utah and Idaho. Since the company's founding in 1995, Hamlet has built over 5,000 homes in 80 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards on Sustainable Business & Design, Quality Builder Awards; recognized both locally and nationally. Named by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce as the 'Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, in 2019'. Hamlet has since been named several times to the Professional Builder's Housing Giants List and annual HOME AWARDS Best Customer Experience. Most recently in 2026, Hamlet was named Utah's 'Best of State for Real Estate Development and Utah Businesses 'Best Companies to Work For' for the 6th consecutive year.

Contact:

Nate Di Palma

[email protected]

435-640-3856

Tami Ostmark

[email protected]

801-842-5360

SOURCE Hamlet Homes Utah