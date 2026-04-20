UTAH BUILDER HAMLET HOMES, FROM SEASON SIX OF ROCK THE BLOCK, REFLECTS ON THE NEW SEASON SEVEN EPISODES ON HGTV

FOUR FAMILIES NOW LIVE IN THE SEASON SIX ROCK THE BLOCK HOMES IN GRANTSVILLE, UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier of Rock The Block season seven aired last Monday and is set in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rock The Block is HGTV's highest rated show. Last year, season six was set in Utah and had HGTV's highest rating yet, with over 14 million viewers. All episodes of season six were filmed in the Worthington Ranch community in Grantsville, Utah. The four homes on the show were built by Utah builder Hamlet Homes. During the show, the location of the four Rock The Block homes had to be kept secret and were surrounded by a locked gate. After over a year of being inaccessible, the Utah public was invited in May 2025 to tour the homes and help raise money together for charity. On May 30-31, 2025, Hamlet hosted a 'Rock The Block Party' where the public was able to walk through the homes made famous by the show.

The Hamlet Homes team on Rock The Block set

Hamlet Owner, VP of Marketing & Design Tami Ostmark shares stories from the show and her perspective of what it's like to be the builder on a national show like this. Ostmark was on set almost the entire time. "As expected, there were times when there was tension on the set. All four designers were super competitive with each other. It's amazing that the production team was able to produce the show as well as they did. I'm very impressed," said Ostmark.

Another interesting point related to the show is how much work the local builder is responsible for. Some nights as many as 30 Hamlet team members worked through the night to keep up with the pace of production. "Each designer provided their own trusted carpenters to do finishing work. In two of the cases, designers' flew their favorite carpenters in to carry out their visions. Given the quick turnaround, it's not always practical for finishing work to be permanent. Sometimes, it just needs to look appealing on camera," said Ostmark. This is frequently referred to as 'TV Magic'. "When the show was over, Hamlet re-did any areas that required extra attention". The show really does shoot in only 7 weeks as depicted. This creates a fast pace that was very exciting to be a part of", continued Ostmark. All four of the homes featured on the show have since been purchased; four Utah families currently call them home.

Utah's Hamlet Homes was selected by HGTV as the official builder of all homes in season six. All seven episodes of season six were set in Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch community; their newest development in Grantsville, Utah. Worthington Ranch is located at 1167 W Blue Fox Drive in Grantsville, Utah 84029. Hamlet hosted a 'Block Party' last May to give Utahn's an opportunity to tour the homes and to raise money for the Utah based charity HomeAid. To everyone's surprise, thousands of Utahn's drove over an hour to Grantsville to attend the Block Party. "It was like Field of Dreams" said Ostmark. "We really didn't anticipate that so many people would come", continued Ostmark. "People had to park a mile away in some cases and they just walked in". Because the site is in a residentially zoned community, there was not enough parking to accommodate all the cars. All 4 local TV stations sent reporters and camera crews out the event to cover the spectacle. Four radio stations broadcast live including FM100 (KSFI), 103.5 The Arrow (KRSP), News Radio (KSL), and Now 97.9 (KBZN). In the end, Hamlet raised over $45,000 for HomeAid, getting an estimated 45-50 homeless Utahn's off the street permanently. At the event, there were food trucks, live music, giveaways, and a silent auction. More than 50 items were included in the silent auction. Items included notable memorabilia from the show seen during season six. Items like the signed sledgehammers from each design team, Johnathan and Jordan Knights 'Goat House', and more.

"We are really excited to have raised as much as we did for HomeAid and for people to finally get to see these amazing homes!" said Ostmark. "It was such a fun and challenging project. The appraised value between all 4 homes was so close. So, the final win could have gone any way. The whole project has been an incredible experience that has brought our team closer together. We feel more now than ever that we can take on any challenge".

Hamlet Homes was given special permission from HGTV to record behind the scenes footage of all seven episodes in season six. "We had a photographer/videographer on site the whole show. We are excited to show a peek behind the curtain on our website and YouTube channel", said Ostmark. "It's one big behind the scenes show around 15 minutes long." "Really cool things that happened on the set that you did not see on the show. Birthday celebrations, a behind the scenes peak at the whole set, including the designers' trailers and how the show is filmed and of course lots of drama. It's exciting content that we are happy to finally be able to share". The behind-the-scenes show can be viewed at www.hamlethomes.com/rtb or https://www.youtube.com/user/hamlethomesutah

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes (www.hamlethomes.com) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed communities in Utah and Idaho. Since the company's founding in 1995, Hamlet has built over 5,000 homes in 80 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards on Sustainable Business & Design, Quality Builder Awards; recognized both locally and nationally. Named by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce as the 'Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, in 2019'. Hamlet has since been named several times to the Professional Builder's Housing Giants List and annual HOME AWARDS Best Customer Experience. Most recently in 2026, Hamlet was named Utah's 'Best of State for Real Estate Development and Utah Businesses 'Best Companies to Work For' for the 6th consecutive year.

Contact:

Nate Di Palma

[email protected]

435-640-3856

Tami Ostmark

[email protected]

801-842-5360

SOURCE Hamlet Homes Utah