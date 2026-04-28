HAMLET HOMES RAISES $45,000 FOR HOMEAID UTAH, GETTING ROUGHLY 45 HOMELESS UTAHN'S OFF THE STREETS PERMANENTLY

HAMLET HOSTS A 'BLOCK PARTY' TO WRAP SEASON SIX OF ROCK THE BLOCK ON HGTV. THOUSANDS OF UTAHN'S ATTEND, RAISING MONEY TO HELP FIGHT HOMELESSNESS IN UTAH.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Season seven of Rock The Block is on its third week and is set in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rock The Block is HGTV's highest rated show. Last year, season six was set in Utah and had HGTV's highest rating yet, with over 14 million viewers. Utah's Hamlet Homes was selected by HGTV as the official builder of all homes in season six. All episodes of season six were filmed in the Worthington Ranch community in Grantsville, Utah. The four homes on the show were built by Utah builder Hamlet Homes. During the show, the location of the four Rock The Block homes had to be kept secret and were surrounded by a locked gate. After over a year of being inaccessible, the Utah public was invited on May 30th and 31st, 2025 to tour the homes and help raise money for charity. Hamlet called the event a 'Rock The Block' party. The public was able to walk through the homes made famous by the show, enjoy onsite food, music and an auction. In the end, Hamlet raised $45,000 for HomeAid Utah. Because of HomeAid's unique business plan, the funds stretched and an estimated 45-50 homeless Utahn's are now in transitional housing.

"At Hamlet Homes, we've always believed that what we build should do more than fill a need, it should change lives" said Hamlet Owner, VP of Marketing & Design Tami Ostmark. "The opportunity to be part of HomeAid's The Other Side Village was one of those moments when building homes and building a community came together in a meaningful way. This project aligns with who we are at our core, creating places where people feel safe, supported, and part of something bigger. A lot of people talk about solving homelessness. This project does something about it. As a builder, it was important for us to be part of a solution that focuses on long-term change, not just temporary fixes. The Other Side Village is about giving people a real shot at rebuilding their lives, and that's something worth showing up for. I feel this on a personal level, as well, also being on the board of directors for HomeAid Utah, who we have partnered with to build out some of these Tiny Homes at The Other Side Village", continued Ostmark.

The 'Rock The Block Party, was attended by thousands of Utahn's last May. Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch community is their newest development. Worthington Ranch is located at 1167 W Blue Fox Drive in Grantsville, Utah 84029. To everyone's surprise, thousands of Utahn's drove over an hour to Grantsville to attend the 'Block Party'. "It was like Field of Dreams" said Ostmark. "We really didn't anticipate that so many people would come." "People had to park a mile away in some cases and they just walked in", continued Ostmark. The Rock The Block site is in a residentially zoned community, where there is not enough parking to accommodate all the cars. All 4 local TV stations sent reporters and camera crews out the event to cover the spectacle. Four radio stations broadcast live including FM100 (KSFI), 103.5 The Arrow (KRSP), News Radio (KSL), and Now 97.9 (KBZN). In the end, Hamlet raised over $45,000 for HomeAid, getting an estimated 45-50 homeless Utahn's into transitional housing. There were more than 50 items in the silent auction. Items included notable memorabilia from the show seen during season six. Items like the signed sledgehammers from each design team, Johnathan and Jordan Knights 'Goat House', and more.

The $45,000 raised went directly to HomeAid. HomeAid is currently underway with their latest project called The Other Side Village with 56 homes already completed in phase one. "The goal is to reach full buildout (456 homes and full community infrastructure) within the next 3–5 years, assuming steady funding, approvals, and construction progress", said Preston Cochrane, CEO of The Other Side Village. Hamlet is currently completing two homes in the project. These modern 'tiny homes' are fully equipped and will soon be a permanent home for two more homeless Utahn's. "Our construction team and incredible trade partners have been out there doing the real work, donating time, getting their hands dirty, and building these homes from the ground up. For our superintendents especially, it became more than a project, it is a chance to step back into the craft and be part of something meaningful in a very hands-on way. That pride has carried throughout the company", said Ostmark.

Soon, dozens of homeless Utahn's will call The Other Side Village home. Some have already moved into the first phase of the project. Rachel, one of the residents had this to say, "From the moment I was accepted into The Other Side Village, every prayer was answered all at once." Candace, another resident, added: "It all changed one day at the Village Prep School when I looked around and thought, Wow! I am finally happy to be alive!" The Other Side doesn't just to help the homeless get off the streets, fighting chronic homelessness, but aids them in their healthy re-integration. Their mission is to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction community engagement, and education. "Most residents haven't held a steady job in years. Once in the Village, they get connected to employment. Now they're saving money, finding purpose, and feeling useful again.", said Cochrane. "Some residents have been estranged from their family for years and are reconnecting with children and family members. Regular communication started because there was a stable, dignified place to rebuild from", continued Cochrane. Lori, another resident shared, "The Other Side Village has enabled me to use my voice and be strong in who I am." Nate, one of her neighbors in the Village said, "I have cultivated growth across all facets of being—mind, body, and spirit."

Hamlet Homes is passionate about helping to fight homelessness in Utah. "Rock The Block gave us an opportunity to leverage the popularity of a great show to help us with a project that is near and dear to our hearts. Raising money for HomeAid was what really drove us during the show and at the Block Party", said Ostmark. "We also made some really fun 'behind the scenes' videos that we are sharing now on our YouTube channel and website. We are excited to show a peek behind the curtain", said Ostmark. "Really cool things that happened on the set that you did not see on the show. Birthday celebrations, a behind the scenes peak of the set, including the designers' trailers and how the show is filmed and of course lots of drama. It's exciting content that we are happy to finally be able to share". The behind-the-scenes show can be viewed at www.hamlethomes.com/rtb or https://www.youtube.com/@Hamlet_Homes?app=desktop&ra=m

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes (www.hamlethomes.com) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed communities in Utah and Idaho. Since the company's founding in 1995, Hamlet has built over 5,000 homes in 80 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards on Sustainable Business & Design, Quality Builder Awards; recognized both locally and nationally. Named by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce as the 'Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, in 2019'. Hamlet has since been named several times to the Professional Builder's Housing Giants List and annual HOME AWARDS Best Customer Experience. Most recently in 2026, Hamlet was named Utah's 'Best of State for Real Estate Development and Utah Businesses 'Best Companies to Work For' for the 6th consecutive year.

Contact:

Nate Di Palma

[email protected]

435-640-3856

Tami Ostmark

[email protected]

801-842-5360

SOURCE Hamlet Homes Utah