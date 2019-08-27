Utah Business Magazine Ranks Pattern As No. 2 Fastest-Growing Utah Company

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern, the industry leader in helping brands attain worldwide eCommerce growth and control, has been ranked the second-fastest growing company in Utah by Utah Business magazine as part of the publication's annual Fast 50 award.

The distinction is given to the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state based on five-year compounded growth and revenue generation. Winning companies will be featured in the magazine's September issue.

"This honor is proof that our data-driven focus and commitment to our partners is working both for the brands we represent as well as for our bottom line," said Pattern co-founder and CEO David Wright. "It's a tumultuous time for eCommerce companies, but the hard work that our employees put in everyday is paying off and we're proud of how we've been able to help our partners thrive."

Over the past five years, Pattern has seen tremendous growth, including a 5,148% increase in revenue (from 2014 to 2018). The company recently moved into a new 30,059 square foot headquarters in Lehi to accommodate its rapid expansion and is continuing to hire 30-40 new employees per quarter.

Pattern was also recognized for the second year in a row in the Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing company in Utah over $100 million in annual revenue and among the top 10 fastest-growing companies nationwide with annual revenue over $200 million.

About Pattern

Pattern is the world's leading growth intelligence organization for eCommerce, offering a full suite of monitoring, compliance, sales, advertising, fulfillment and growth services for hundreds of customers across six continents. Pattern operates multiple global distribution centers and is ranked among the top 10 Amazon sellers globally. For more information, visit www.pattern.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Robie

Pattern PR

crobie@methodcommunications.com

SOURCE Pattern

Related Links

https://pattern.com/

