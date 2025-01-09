Utah Cancer Specialists Partners with Survivor Healthcare to Enhance Patient Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivor Healthcare, a specialty provider of primary supportive care for cancer patients, has announced a strategic partnership with Utah Cancer Specialists (UCS), Utah's largest community-based oncology and hematology practice. This partnership enables UCS oncologists to connect their patients with primary care providers specializing in cancer care from the point of diagnosis.

Through this collaboration, cancer patients will receive primary care services that address the most common health-related illnesses that accompany cancer treatment, such as anxiety, fatigue, chronic pain, and cognitive decline. The services are provided by a multidisciplinary team of specialists in cancer care who work together to support patients' mental, physical, and social health.

"This partnership is an important new step in our efforts to provide the highest quality of care to our patients," said Randy Erickson, Chief Executive Officer of Utah Cancer Specialists. "By connecting our patients with Survivor Healthcare's clinicians, we can ensure that they not only receive the best cancer care but also the essential primary care they need to maintain their quality of life throughout their treatment and recovery."

Survivor Healthcare's telehealth platform enables patients to access care from their homes, making it easier for them to receive continuous care without the need for frequent in-person visits. The team's whole-patient approach to care has been shown to improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable medical expenditures.

Survivor Healthcare is a nationally recognized leader in the use of electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) data across the care continuum. Survivor Healthcare uses ePROs to monitor patients' physical and emotional well-being in real-time, providing valuable insights that help guide clinical decision-making and the course of treatment. This data-driven approach ensures that care is responsive to patient's needs as their cancer treatment progresses, ultimately improving outcomes and enhancing the overall patient experience.

"We are honored to partner with Utah Cancer Specialists to provide patients with a seamless and comprehensive care experience," said George Willock, CEO of Survivor Healthcare. "Cancer care is not just about treatment—it's about supporting the whole patient. Our multi-disciplinary care model ensures that each patient's emotional, physical, and social needs are met, which in turn improves their overall quality of life."

About Utah Cancer Specialists

Utah Cancer Specialists is the largest community-based oncology and hematology practice in the state of Utah, offering cutting-edge cancer care in centers from Ogden to Provo, including access to innovative phase I clinical trials in a compassionate and patient-centered environment. Utah Cancer Specialists has been a leader in the fight against cancer for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.utahcancer.com.

About Survivor Healthcare

Survivor Healthcare is a telehealth clinic specializing in providing primary supportive care to cancer patients. The clinic's team of multi-disciplinary specialists in mental health, nutrition, occupational health, and palliative care offer comprehensive virtual services to help patients achieve better health outcomes and a higher quality of life during and after cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.survivorhealthcare.com.

