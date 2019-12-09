Utah Car Dealers and Mobility for Kids Partner to Bring Freedom and Smiles to Children with Special Needs

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What was initially conceived as a fun, riding toy for kids has morphed into one of the most effective mobility devices for children with special needs. The Pumper Car helps thousands of children a month in school districts and physical therapy sessions develop core strength and fine motor skills while having fun.

The Utah Automobile Dealers Association, in conjunction with the non-profit organization Mobility for Kids, is donating over 100 Pumper Cars and adaptive physical education programming to schools throughout Utah. Delivery to recipients takes place locally on December 9, 2019.

"They finally have this freedom they've never had," said Jill Droubay of Rob Droubay Chevrolet watching 20 special needs children riding the newly donated Pumper Cars. "Suddenly the school bell rang and kids came pouring out into the hallway where the special needs kids were riding the Pumper Cars and they just cheered these kids on. They were the stars finally and they loved it."

Stephen Wade Toyota, Mark Bradshaw Chevrolet, Rob Droubay Chevrolet were the leaders in the movement – quickly partnering with nearby districts. The news of their generosity sparked dozens of others to follow suit: Nate Wade Subaru, Siener Chevrolet, Brad Strong Volkswagen, Blake Strong Audi and Porsche, Tim Dahle Nissan and the Chris Wilson Nissan Dealership. The Larry H. Miller Family Foundation, Garff Family Foundation and Craig Bickmore of the New Car Auto Dealership of Utah are also aiding in the movement.

"When I created the Pumper Car, I had no idea this would affect so many kids," said Pumper Car creator Mike Jones. "When a child gets into the cars it's like their limitations are lifted in that moment. This is literally changing lives."

Research shows the Pumper Car benefits children with 18 conditions ranging from ADHD and spectrum disorders to cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. The patented rowing motion that requires kids to use their legs and arms to power the car helps develop core muscles. This in turn can improve speech development, fine motor skills, endurance and other physical capabilities. The total body workout helps to redevelop muscles and restore join mobility.

Children in dozens of Utah school districts will be benefiting from this partnership. The following districts will be receiving Pumper Cars: Washington County Elementary Schools, Iron County School District, Salt Lake City District, Millard County School District, Granite School District, San Juan School District, Garfield School District, Wayne County School District, John Watson Cadillac/Chevrolet, Weber Country School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District.

About the Pumper Car

Pumper Car is a designated FDA non-measuring medical device for children ages 3 to 12. It also meets the U.S. Dept. of Education's Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirements for adapted and regular P.E. school teachers.

Media Contact:

Megan Brilley, IDPR for Pumper Car

230595@email4pr.com; (949) 777-2486

SOURCE Pumper Car