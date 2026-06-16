Utah County and Viewpoint Hosted by Dennis Quaid Explore the Intersection of Innovation, Community, and Regional Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2026 As one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, Utah County joins the educational series to examine how strategic infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and community-centered planning create a sustainable model for modern living.

Utah County

The upcoming segment, filmed on May 15, 2026, provides an analytical look at how municipalities manage rapid population shifts while maintaining a high quality of life. Production will span diverse locations across the Utah Valley, including the tech hubs of Silicon Slopes, the historic streets of Downtown Provo, and the scenic environments of Sundance Mountain Resort and Provo Canyon.

The program examines the logistical frameworks necessary to support a thriving economy, specifically documenting the coordination between local government, higher education institutions like Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, and the private sector. By focusing on these administrative strategies, the series offers Public Television viewers a comprehensive view of regional evolution and proactive civic engagement in action.

"As one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, Utah County is embracing growth as an opportunity to think differently about the future. By investing in infrastructure, fostering innovation, and working collaboratively across sectors, we are creating solutions that support economic opportunity, strengthen communities, and preserve the exceptional quality of life that makes Utah County a great place to call home." - Utah County Commissioners

Managing a high-growth corridor requires a commitment to balanced development that protects natural resources while meeting urgent needs for housing and transportation. Utah County has implemented specific solutions to address these pressures, including major investments in the Provo Airport to expand regional access and strategic planning for connected infrastructure. The segment explores the region's transformation into a national tech leader, highlighting how the legacy of early software pioneers established a culture of innovation that continues to produce industry "unicorns".

This economic vigor is balanced by a focus on preserving cultural and natural assets, such as Utah Lake, Bridal Veil Falls and surrounding canyons, ensuring that the natural beauty attracts global talent and inspires new ideas. Furthermore, the program highlights the role of educational destinations like Thanksgiving Point in fostering STEM education and community gratitude. As the region prepares for future milestones, including the 2034 Olympics, the documentary illustrates the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in building strong, whole communities. Through this educational overview, the segment reinforces the importance of long-term vision in creating a destination that remains vibrant with opportunity for families and innovators alike.

About Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid: "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" is an educational program that highlights the latest stories and trends impacting the world today. The series is distributed to Public Television stations throughout the country to provide viewers with insightful content on business, health, and social issues. Learn more at: viewpointproject.com.

About Utah County: Utah County is a rapidly growing municipality committed to sustainable development, smart infrastructure, and community-centered planning. Home to the Silicon Slopes innovation corridor and world-class educational institutions, it serves as a center for technology, education, and outdoor living. For more information, visit: utahcounty.gov.

SOURCE Viewpoint