Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid Featured American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders in New Educational Segment

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) has collaborated with the educational program "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" to develop a specialized segment focusing on eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). This collaboration seeks to provide the general public with a foundational understanding of EoE, a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the esophagus. By leveraging the reach of Public Television, the segment aims to bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and everyday experiences, helping viewers identify the subtle signs of this condition in themselves or their family members.

APFED

The documentary, which was originally distributed to Public Television stations across the country in January 2025, is continuing to be made available to stations until March 2027.

Eosinophilic esophagitis occurs when a specific type of white blood cell, the eosinophil, accumulates in the esophagus, leading to tissue damage and potential narrowing of the food pipe. The program highlights how individuals often develop unconscious coping mechanisms to manage these symptoms, such as cutting food into very small pieces, drinking excessive liquids during meals, or avoiding certain textures entirely. Because these behaviors often become second nature, many people living with the condition may not realize they are managing a medical issue that requires professional intervention. The segment emphasizes the importance of seeking an accurate diagnosis from gastroenterologists or allergists to prevent long term complications like food impaction.

Beyond identifying symptoms, the production explores the role of patient-led initiatives and community-funded grants are accelerating the development of new therapeutic options. By presenting the latest scientific advancements in an accessible format, the segment offers a balanced perspective on the challenges of managing a chronic allergic condition while highlighting the resources available through specialized advocacy groups. The narrative is designed to be informative for both the newly diagnosed and those who have long struggled with unexplained swallowing difficulties, providing a roadmap for navigating the healthcare system more effectively.

"For many people with eosinophilic esophagitis, the symptoms become so normalized that they don't realize they are adapting their daily habits around a medical condition," said APFED's Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. "Greater awareness of these subtle signs helps patients seek medical care, while collaboration among patients, clinicians, and advocates continues to advance research and new treatments."

The educational content also addresses the social and emotional aspects of living with dietary restrictions. As research indicates that EoE is more prevalent than once thought, the need for broader awareness among primary care physicians and pediatricians is a central theme. The segment encourages a proactive approach to esophageal health, suggesting that persistent reflux or chest pain should be evaluated through the lens of eosinophilic disorders. By fostering a better understanding of the condition's mechanisms, the program supports the goal of reducing the time between the onset of symptoms and a definitive clinical diagnosis.

About "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid":

"Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" is an informational television program that explores a variety of topics, including social, cultural, and technological advancements. The program aims to educate the public on complex issues by presenting factual information in a documentary format. The series is distributed to Public Television stations across the country. For more information, please visit viewpointproject.com.

About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders:

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2001. APFED's mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophilic disorders through education, research, support, and advocacy. For more information, visit apfed.org.

SOURCE Viewpoint