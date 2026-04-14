This educational production examines the role of accessible leadership and lower barriers to entry in building sustainable American communities.

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new segment of the series "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" is scheduled for production, featuring the City of Woodward, Oklahoma. The segment will explore the tangible benefits of living and working in a community that values streamlined governance and authentic neighborly connection. Production is slated to begin later this year, with filming centered at the Woodward Conference Center and other key municipal locations.

City of Woodward

This collaboration aims to provide Public Television audiences with an informative look at how rural cities are redefining success by leveraging space, safety, and economic opportunity to attract a new generation of residents and investors.

"Woodward is honored to be selected for this national feature," said Shaun Barnett, City Manager. "We welcome the opportunity to showcase our community and highlight the intentional, collaborative approach that continues to position Woodward for long-term success."

The segment's educational focus addresses a significant shift in lifestyle priorities across the country. As many individuals move away from over-regulated urban environments, Woodward stands as an example of a city that has intentionally reduced obstacles for those looking to open a business or raise a family. The segment will discuss how thoughtful governance creates opportunities without sacrificing accountability or integrity. By focusing on staying accessible, the city's leadership has fostered a culture where entrepreneurs are viewed as community partners rather than just another number. This approach helps the city remain a destination for those seeking a rewarding life where individual contributions have a visible and lasting impact.

Beyond business recruitment, the production explores the importance of workforce adaptability. Through deep-rooted partnerships with local schools and regional employers, the city ensures its residents are equipped with the skills necessary for evolving industries. This educational infrastructure supports a self-sustaining economy, allowing talent to thrive close to home. The segment will also touch upon the city's response to the rise of the remote workforce, highlighting how infrastructure investments have made it a viable option for professionals seeking a more balanced lifestyle.

By showcasing the region's unique agricultural landscape and outdoor recreational offerings, the production illustrates how rural communities can offer innovation and growth. This upcoming segment on Public Television provides a compelling look at how Woodward is preparing for the decades ahead by investing in the basics that help people thrive, proving that building a future outside of major cities is both possible and rewarding.

About Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid: "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" is an award-winning educational program that develops short-form documentary segments for Public Television stations across the country. The series is committed to providing viewers with premium content that explores innovative solutions in business, technology, and community development. To learn more about the program and its commitment to educational storytelling, please visit viewpointproject.com.

About The City of Woodward: "The City of Woodward" is a vibrant hub in Northwest Oklahoma that represents the spirit of the modern American West. Dedicated to fostering an environment where individuals can live, visit, and start businesses with ease, the city emphasizes accessibility, safety, and community connection. Through strategic partnerships and a pro-growth mindset, Woodward continues to be a premier destination for those seeking balance and opportunity outside of major metropolitan areas. For more information, visit www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/.

SOURCE Viewpoint