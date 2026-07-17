Utah DOT and Patriot Rail's Salt Lake, Garfield & Western Railway Break Ground on New $31M West Interchange

Project Will End Train Switching Movements in Downtown Poplar Grove and Reduce West Side Crossing Congestion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Department of Transportation and Patriot Rail Company broke ground on a long-awaited $31 million interchange that will relocate train switching from the main East Yard of Patriot Rail's Salt Lake, Garfield and Western Railway (SLGW) to a new West Interchange just south of I-80 and Salt Lake City Airport. The project will substantially decrease train movements in Poplar Grove, reduce crossing delays and community impact, and enhance safety.

Leaders ceremonially break ground with shovels and hard hats. From left to right, Utah Inland Port Authority Director Ben Hart, UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras, Patriot Rail CEO Brandy Christian, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, FRA Deputy Administrator Drew Feeley, UDOT Region 2 Project Manager Jessica Rice.

"When we talk with West Side neighbors about better east-west connections, this project comes up as something people are genuinely looking forward to," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "Trains will still use this corridor, but moving the train-building operations out of Poplar Grove should mean much shorter waits and fewer long backups on North Temple. It's a win-win: a meaningful quality-of-life improvement for residents, and smarter, more sustainable operations for freight."

"It's truly special to break ground on a project first initiated under the first Trump Administration. Support for this project and the safety enhancements it will bring for the Salt Lake City community runs deep," said Deputy Federal Railroad Administrator Drew Feeley. "Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Duffy, we are proud to invest more than $13 million into this public-private partnership project, strengthening Utah's rail infrastructure and delivering safety benefits for Salt Lake City residents and shippers alike."

In addition to the federal grant, Patriot Rail is committing more than $17 million to the interchange relocation project, and the Utah Inland Port Authority has approved a $500,000 contribution on behalf of the State. Patriot Rail and UDOT will jointly administer the construction.

"This project will reduce train impacts in Salt Lake City neighborhoods while supporting safer, more efficient and sustainable freight rail service," said Ben Hart, UIPA Executive Director. "We appreciate Patriot Rail, Salt Lake City, UDOT and federal partners for moving this long-needed West Side interchange forward."

"Ending blocked rail crossings due to rail switching operations is an important safety and community priority for the Utah Department of Transportation," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. "We are working closely with the Federal Railroad Administration and our grant partner Patriot Rail to deliver this vital and long-needed project."

UDOT and Patriot Rail have awarded the principal construction contract to Paragon Construction Systems, a Salt Lake region railroad and civil contractor. Track and other materials have been delivered to the site and notice to proceed to construction has been issued. Construction is estimated to be completed by the end of 2027. When complete, the project will deliver substantial safety, air quality, and connectivity improvements, while enhancing competitive rail service options for Salt Lake region shippers.

"We are grateful for the federal, state and local partnerships and the leaders who pushed this project forward," said Patriot Rail CEO Brandy Christian. "Shifting SLGW switching operations out of our East Yard will help us all to move together safely."

Since 2020, Patriot Rail has made significant investments in Salt Lake City, including the acquisition of the Salt Lake, Garfield and Western Railway, expansion of Hydra Logistics with a new warehouse, and the addition of new freight transportation services.

"In just six years, Patriot Rail has invested more than $122 million in this region," said Christian. "That truly demonstrates how committed we are to the bright future of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the supply chain that this emerging hub is delivering."

B-roll drone footage of the current interchange location and the future interchange location is available here.

About Patriot Rail Company:

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider in the United States, operating 31 short line railroads, four excursion railways, and a range of customer support services, including transloading, railcar storage, real estate support, and logistics planning. Patriot Rail's principal operations include rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services across more than 1,200 miles of track in 23 states. For more information, visit patriotrail.com.

Patriot Rail Media Contact:

Laura Mellem

(904) 952-2414

[email protected]

UDOT Media Contact:

Elizabeth McMillan

(801) 580-2362

[email protected]

FRA Media Contact:

Alex Murglin

(202) 843-2764

[email protected]

Utah Inland Port Authority Media Contact:

Kaitlin Felsted

(801) 837-8997

[email protected]

Salt Lake City Mayor's Office Media Contact:

Andrew Wittenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Rail Company LLC