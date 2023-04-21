UTAH ENTREPRENEUR GAVIN DICKSON CONTINUES TO DRIVE PURPOSE AND BUSINESS TO CHANGE LIVES WORLDWIDE

GAVIN DICKSON IS PROUND TO ANNOUNCE THE ALUVA LUVA FOUNDATION. HEADQUARTERED IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH THIS INITIATIVE WAS CREATED TO HELP THOSE WHO WERE MOST IMPACTED OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an entrepreneur for 20 years now, 37 year old Utah native is now making big splashes in multiple industries. Having many obstacles that always come in his way he continues to press on with his mission of changing millions of lives, creating jobs, and bringing new ideas to reality.

Most recently during Covid when all restaurants were shut down he opened a successful restaurant group that has won multiple best of state awards in Utah. Gavin Dickson also had found a way to help grow the game of golf with his most recent idea which is allowing him to build golf courses and developments around the world.

However his biggest accomplishment of late is his company Aluva which has life changing products and stems from losing his father from cancer. Through Aluva's vision Gavin Dickson believes he will change a million lives and it's already doing that daily.

Gavin Dickson believes that with any success it is important to continue to give back wherever you can. Gavin Dickson is around to announce the launch of the Aluva Luvs program. This initiative is created to help those in need around the world who's health was heavily impacted by the past few years.

He's a proud father of his two daughters Kelsey and Kennadie who he calls his best friends.

ALUVA was started in the wake of the global pandemic when uncertainty filled nearly every aspect of our lives and opportunities seemed bleak. We wanted to help others take back control of their lives and find a way to step away from the status quo, recognize the opportunities that were being created by all the turmoil, and REDEFINE YOU through ALUVA.

https://aluva.co

