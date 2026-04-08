Where Science Meets Sunshine: Spray-Net Brings Advanced Coating Technology to West Orlando

Local entrepreneur brings Spray-Net's industry-leading refinishing franchise to West Orlando, offering durable, eco-friendly results backed by a 15-year no-peel warranty.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across West Orlando will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes, thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur PJ Suss to bring its renowned painting and refinishing concept across Orange and Lake counties. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new and are often completed in just one day.

"I was ready to stop building someone else's dream and start building my own," said Suss. "Spray-Net offered a proven business model with proprietary technology and specialized systems that no one else in the market is using. With my background in hospitality and sales, I knew I had the skills to connect with homeowners and deliver exceptional results."

Debuting in May 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for West Orlando residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows, and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners now have a durable home painting solution that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"West Orlando is a vibrant and growing market where homeowners take real pride in how their homes look and how well they hold up over time," said Marsala. "PJ brings the right mix of sales expertise, people skills, and entrepreneurial drive. We're excited to see him set a new benchmark for homeowners across the West Orlando market."

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/ or Spray-Net West Orlando https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/westorlando/

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com , https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/westorlando/

SOURCE Spray-Net