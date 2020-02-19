Utah Family to Develop State-Wide fit20 Franchise

STAFFORD, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- fit20 USA announced today the signing of Alexander's Fitness Company, LLC, as Regional Developer for the State of Utah.

Jeff Alexander, owner of Alexander's Print Advantage in Lindon, Utah, has joined with son, Charlie Alexander and son-in-law Blake Rapier, P.A., who will head up the new venture. The trio was looking for a business that would impact Utahns health and wellness and believes fit20 is the answer -- a simple, effective way for maintaining strength and vitality as people age.

"The science supporting the fit20 concept is attractive to me," said Jeff, "providing members with dramatic impact in just 20 minutes a week means it's the perfect program for everyone."

Jeff's son, Charlie, spent the last decade leading the growth of the family print business and was eager to join in supporting the fit20 franchise. "Fitness is exploding in franchising, and the fit20 model is poised for tremendous growth," he said.

Son-in-law, Blake Rapier, most recently was Assistant Medical Director of Ardu Recovery Center in Orem, and will lead the fit20 expansion in the state, "I am excited to be developing fit20 in Utah to provide safe and effective personal training in our studios," said Blake. "This is a concept that makes a difference in people's lives, increasing their strength and vitality. As a medical professional, I understand the valuable and the need."

fit20 is a unique concept that provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements, featuring a 20-minute weekly session with a certified personal trainer

The fit20 members meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense, slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full body workout that increases strength and vitality. Click here for animation video.

The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

always with a personal trainer and by appointment

exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment

no distracting music, mirrors or group workouts

only 20 minutes per week

Today's announcement is part of fit20's national expansion plans including naming Aqil Radjab, as its first U.S. CEO and the first Regional Director in Jacksonville, Florida.

After nine years of development, Walter Vendel, the founder and CEO of fit20 Franchise BV, opened the first fit20 Studio in Zwolle, The Netherlands. There are now more than 17,000 members in 152 fit20 Studios Worldwide including The Netherlands, Belgium, USA, UK, Qatar, New Zealand, Germany, the Caribbean, France and Sweden. Studios in three additional countries are expected this year. fit20 USA is a master franchisee of fit20 Franchise BV.

Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, has known the Alexanders for several years through their print and fulfillment business. "Our focus is on high quality Regional Developers to grow fit20 in the U.S.," said Litalien, "and knowing the Alexander family and their business acumen and commitment to taking care of customers gives us great confidence in their plans for fit20 in Utah," said Litalien.

The Alexanders also secured the rights for future expansion in Arizona next year.

About fit20 Utah

The team will be opening several locations in Utah County initially and evaluating prospective franchisees elsewhere in the State to develop the marketplace. Interested franchise candidates can apply at www.fit20franchise.com or contact Blake Rapier at blakerapier@fit20usa.com.

About fit20 USA

fit20 is a unique, high-intensity, 20-minute training method that improves strength, vitality and mental focus. Members always work with a specialized personal trainer in a private, noise-free environment, geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. The once-a-week training session is by appointment, so no time is wasted waiting. The climate-controlled environment offers state-of-the-art equipment with individualized attention – no group workouts, distracting music or mirrors. Sign up here or call 833-fit20-US for a "FIT" -- free introductory training with no obligation to join. Follow fit20 on Twitter @fit20USA and on Facebook.com/fit20USA. Click here to learn more.

About fit20 USA Franchising

fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and a Regional Developer franchise program, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the regional developer franchise program, visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.

