Utah First Introduces Utah's Best Auto Loan Rate in Years at 3.50% APR

Limited-time July promotion aims to help Utahns save this summer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got sweeter, as many Utah families look for ways to offset the rising cost of transportation, Utah First Credit Union has rolled out July Auto Loans as low as 3.50% APR* to ease cost pressures in the local community. This limited-time promotion is available to qualified borrowers throughout July and applies to vehicle upgrades, used-car purchases, and refinanced auto loans from other lenders.

"We know a lot of families are paying more for just about everything right now. If we can help someone lower a payment, save on interest, or free up a little room in their budget, that's meaningful," said Darin Moody, CEO of Utah First Credit Union. "We want members to enjoy a sweeter summer without the stress."

Why Drivers Choose Utah First

Financing for all credit types.

New, used, and refinance options.

Easy application online.

Friendly, local approvals from a Utah-based team.

Auto Loan Savings + Triple Rewards

Members can also compound their auto loan savings through Utah First's Triple Points promotion this summer. Through August 31, 2026, Utah First debit and Orange Platinum Visa cardholders can earn triple Orange Rewards points on qualified gas and EV charging purchases, making every mile a little more rewarding.

Limited-Time Rate Ends July 31st

The 3.50% APR auto loan promotion is available through July 31, 2026. Applications are open to both new and existing members. Apply online, by phone, or at any Utah First branch for fast approvals and personalized guidance from local financial experts.

To learn more, visit utahfirst.com/auto-loans.

About Utah First Credit Union

Utah First is a trusted, member-owned financial institution committed to saying "yes" to judgment-free banking experiences. For 90 years, Utah First's mission has been to be significant in the lives of the community and empower people on their financial journeys. Utah First prides itself on its boutique banking experience with creative, personalized banking solutions, including everything from Personal Checking to competitive auto loans, mortgages, and more for all credit types. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the institution serves members across Utah. Learn more at utahfirst.com.

*Rates and terms are subject to approval and may vary based on creditworthiness, vehicle, loan term, and other qualifying factors. New money direct vehicle loans only. Conditions, restrictions, and exclusions may apply. Offer subject to change without notice. Visit utahfirst.com for complete details.

SOURCE Utah First Credit Union