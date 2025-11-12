Utah Governor Cox and BioUtah Recognize Co-Diagnostics Following Recent JV Announcement in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Spencer Cox joins Kelvyn Cullimore of BioUtah in recognizing Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a Utah diagnostics company with a patented platform for developing advanced molecular diagnostic tests, following its recent announcement of the formation of CoMira Diagnostics, a joint venture (JV) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Co-Diagnostics is a Utah-born company competing on the world stage," said Governor Spencer Cox. "Their expansion across the Middle East and North Africa reflects the strength of Utah's life sciences and the grit of our entrepreneurs. We're proud to see a Utah company building tools that help more patients around the world."

Kelvyn Cullimore, President and CEO of BioUtah, added "BioUtah is proud to count Co-Diagnostics among its Elite members. Their recent signing of a definitive JV agreement with a company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) further confirms Co-Diagnostics' expanding leadership and presence on the worldwide stage. We couldn't be more pleased with the way they represent the Utah life sciences community, one of the fastest growing in the United States."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

