Utah Governor Spencer Cox to be Featured Speaker at Ivory Innovations 2025 Ivory Prize Summit Honoring Breakthroughs in Housing Affordability

More than 300 housing experts, government officials and innovators convene to discuss

real-world solutions to address America's housing crisis while honoring 2025 Ivory Prize

winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivory Innovations , a nonprofit academic center based at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business, today announced that Utah Governor and National Housing Crisis Task Force Co-Chair Spencer Cox will be the featured speaker at the 2025 Ivory Prize Summit on Oct. 29. The annual event honors winners of the Ivory Prize for offering the most promising solutions for housing affordability in America. In addition to Governor Cox, this year's live streamed event will feature thought leaders from across the housing, real estate, government, technology and nonprofit sectors.

"Governor Cox's unwavering commitment to solving Utah and the nation's housing challenges through innovative partnerships and bold action makes him an ideal keynote speaker at this year's Summit," said Abby Ivory, President of Ivory Innovations. "His leadership demonstrates how governors, mayors and community stakeholders across the country can successfully work together to create real solutions to the housing affordability crisis and deliver the transformative changes our communities desperately need."

"Affordable housing is the kitchen-table issue in Utah and across the country," said Governor Cox. "Only 9% of Utahns can afford the median-priced home, and we have a moral and economic obligation to help the next generation put down roots. We are fixing incentives, clearing bottlenecks and backing well-planned projects that add attainable homes. The Ivory Prize winners are bringing forward usable solutions that help families reach ownership."

This year's event will be held at the University of Utah, Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Building, from 10:30 am – 6:00 pm Mountain Time.

Ms. Ivory added, "The 2025 Ivory Prize winners and finalists have brought forth creative solutions that are already improving housing affordability in the areas of construction & design, policy and finance, and we are excited to honor them at this year's event. We have a great line-up of esteemed presenters, panelists and speakers including government officials, mayors from Utah and cities across the nation, real estate industry experts, and technology leaders – all gathered to offer innovative, yet practical solutions and ideas to improve housing in America."

Pre-Summit Roundtable

Prior to the official Summit opening, Ivory Innovations will host closed-door programming that includes more than 60 housing leaders representing federal, state and local governments as well as industry thought leaders from across the country. The roundtable discussion will focus on achievable implementation strategies for solving the housing crisis.

Summit Highlights

The full-day event will feature panel discussions with luminaries addressing critical topics in housing affordability, including:

Improving Construction and Design : Exploring creative building technologies and methodologies to reduce costs and accelerate housing production

: Exploring creative building technologies and methodologies to reduce costs and accelerate housing production Expanding Accessibility Through Better Policy : Examining regulatory reforms and zoning innovations that enable more affordable housing development

: Examining regulatory reforms and zoning innovations that enable more affordable housing development Enhancing Financing Options: Discussing creative funding mechanisms to make homeownership attainable for more Americans

Hack-A-House Competition Grand Finale

A highlight of the Summit will be the live finale of the 2025 Hack-A-House competition, Ivory Innovations' virtual hackathon-style challenge for undergraduate and graduate students. Winning teams from the September 26-27 Hack-A-House event will present their housing affordability solutions in person. In-person and live stream Summit attendees will vote to select the $5,000 grand prize winner.

Virtual Attendance Options

The entire Summit will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Event partners and sponsors include the National Housing Crisis Task Force , Call to Action Foundation , Buckner , and Auto-Owners Insurance .

To register to attend the 2025 Ivory Prize Summit in person or via live stream, visit:

ivoryinnovations.org/event-details/2025-ivory-prize-summit .

About Ivory Innovations

Ivory Innovations is both an operating foundation and an academic center based at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business. Our mission is to catalyze high-impact innovations in housing affordability. We bridge research and industry to support cross-sector solutions, provide recognition and funding for groundbreaking ideas, engage a global student population, and contribute directly to the development of affordable housing in Utah. To learn more, visit ivoryinnovations.org.

About the National Housing Crisis Task Force

The National Housing Crisis Task Force is a bipartisan coalition of local and state leaders working to address America's housing crisis from the ground up. Led by Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, Mayor Justin Bibb of Cleveland, Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, and Susan Thomas, President of the Fifth Third Community Development Corporation, and comprised of more than 20 leading practitioners, the Task Force identifies innovative policies and practices across land use, construction, and financing to increase housing supply and affordability. The Task Force was founded and incubated by Accelerator for America and the Nowak Metro Finance Lab at Drexel University and partners with organizations to drive housing policy solutions at the local, state, and federal levels.

