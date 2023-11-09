Utah Jazz and Alsco Uniforms Renew Long-Standing Partnership

Alsco Uniforms is the Official Sponsor of the "Mop Crew"

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms, and facility services to customers including restaurants, healthcare, the automotive, and industrial facilities, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Utah Jazz as the official uniform and linen sponsor of the Delta Center and Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

Jazz-Alsco Logo
"We're elated to extend our partnership with the Utah Jazz and to have the opportunity to showcase Alsco Uniforms to Jazz fans over the coming years," said Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing at Alsco Uniforms. "The new Mop Crew sponsorship will showcase why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms."

Alsco Uniforms provides arena linens and the uniforms worn by food service, maintenance, and custodial employees at Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. This year, Alsco Uniforms is the Official Sponsor of the "Mop Crew," which encompasses the employees who keep the court clean and dry during breaks in game action and timeouts. Alsco Uniforms also provides many products at Delta Center that ensure fans experience a safe, clean environment while attending Jazz games, concerts, and other events including floor mats, restroom supplies, and hand sanitizer. Alsco Uniforms also provides hand sanitizer and floor mats and linens to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

"The incredible service Alsco provides our Delta Center staff supports our ability to extend world-class hospitality to all guests who join us at the arena for a Utah Jazz game or countless other forms of entertainment," said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz. "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Alsco Uniforms and continue building upon our collective goals."

The Jazz are marking their 50th season with exciting fan-centric celebrations throughout the season, including special decade nights, community clinics, new apparel releases, and unique memorabilia to commemorate this milestone year.

ABOUT THE UTAH JAZZ
Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS
Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

