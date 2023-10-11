Utah Jazz Welcomes Travelpass as Their Newest Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Jazz and Travelpass, a Utah-based booking platform that delivers a vast inventory of hotels and vacation experiences worldwide, announced today a multi-year agreement that will provide Jazz fans with access to special travel experiences starting with the 2023-24 season.

The Travelpass platform is designed to help consumers unlock deep discounts on travel and simplify and enhance any trip-planning experience. Beginning in the 2024-25 season, the Jazz and Travelpass will launch the Utah Jazz Road Game Plan. Accessible on utahjazz.com and through the Utah Jazz mobile app, the Utah Jazz Road Game Plan invites fans to use travelpass.com to book and plan a trip to any of the team's away games based off pre-made itineraries with deals on hotels and activities. Additionally, throughout the 2024-25 season, Travelpass will sponsor 10 in-game promotions at Delta Center where Jazz fans will be prompted to scan a QR code on their seat to be entered to win a Utah Jazz away game experience.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our multi-year partnership with Travelpass," says Chris Barney, chief commercial officer. "The Utah Jazz are committed to the fan experience whether we're at home or on the road. Through this partnership, we can help Jazz fans traveling to away games benefit from Travelpass' expertise when it comes to accessing and experiencing the best of the cities they are visiting and to also hopefully witness a Jazz win."

"We are proud and excited to announce our partnership with the Utah Jazz. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Travelpass, as it aligns with our vision to create exceptional experiences for travelers worldwide," said Ryan McCoy, CEO and co-founder of Travelpass. "Joining forces with the Utah Jazz allows us to reach an even broader audience and share our commitment to delivering seamless, hassle-free travel solutions for the explorer at heart. We look forward to enhancing the Utah Jazz fan experience, making travel smoother, and celebrating the spirit of adventure."

Travelpass plans to roll out several new advancements to their platform in the coming months, including an itinerary planning tool and travel management mobile application, as well as booking options for destination activities, such as food tours, museum tours, kayaking adventures, and more.

About Travelpass

Travelpass is revolutionizing the travel landscape by developing a comprehensive platform that prioritizes the human experience in every traveler's journey. Our mission is to open new doors and enrich people's lives through travel. Recognizing the need for a deeply personal and meaningful travel experience, our commitment extends beyond just hotel and experience bookings. Through curated guidance, shareable tools, and personalized recommendations, we want to foster a community of travelers for travelers who use Travelpass.com as a platform for both inspiration and utility. Plan less, experience more with Travelpass. For more information, visit Travelpass.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

