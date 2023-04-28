Utah Museum of Contemporary Art Celebrates LGBTQIA2S+ Youth Artists with OUT LOUD Exhibition

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening April 28, 2023, the exhibition Stop and Smell the Roses features artworks produced by Out Loud 2023 Participants. Stop and Smell the Roses is a culmination of a twelve-week workshop series called Out Loud, a program focused on celebrating and investing in our young LGBTQIA2S+ community. This year, participating artists have explored new mediums, learned from professional queer artists, cultivated lasting friendships, and reflected on what it means to stop and smell the roses. The contemporary social and political landscape can often be bleak for the queer community, but these artists have found belonging, purpose, and beauty in their personal and shared experiences. As youth in the state of Utah advocate for equality and the right to exist, these pieces tell a story of self-expression, empathy, and resilience. The sixteen exhibiting artists invite viewers to consider contemporary society as a vibrantly diverse garden with the potential to weed out hate and nurture collective growth and joy. The exhibition is on view in the Museum's Projects Gallery through June 3, 2023.

Out Loud is an artistic platform for young LGBTQIA2S+ voices in Utah. Through a 12-week workshop series, these teenage artists have explored new mediums and developed their creative voices with support from local queer artists and Museum mentors.

About UMOCA:

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) believes in the power of the art of our time. Through programming, advocacy, and collaboration, we work with artists and communities to build a better world. Through exhibitions and programs, UMOCA engages with social issues, provides a platform for dialogue, creates a nurturing space for artists to develop, and advances and supports the contemporary arts community in Utah.

