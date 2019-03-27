Utah, Pearson Launch New Utah Aspire Plus Assessment Featuring Individual ACT Score Prediction

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah State Board of Education and Pearson announced the launch of the Utah Aspire Plus assessment, an unprecedented hybrid assessment that brings new benefits to ninth- and 10th-grade students. Designed in partnership with ACT, the assessment aligns to state standards and provides the important, reliable feedback teachers and administrators count on for instructional improvement, while introducing direct and personalized benefits for students.

The Utah Aspire Plus prediction model works by taking advantage of the ACT Aspire® Early High School assessments' built-in ability to project students' ACT subject area and composite score range. Students and parents will receive a report that breaks down their predicted ACT composite score by subject area, affording students the opportunity to adjust their class schedules to shore up areas where they may need additional focused support.

These personalized results will help students evaluate their readiness to take the important college admissions test as juniors, saving money on early "practice" tests and identifying subject areas that need the most attention.

"Pearson is proud to be leading the shift in the education community towards fewer, better, fairer assessments, and Utah has been a terrific partner in making this a reality for students," said Bob Whelan, president of assessment, Pearson. "Utah is truly leading the way with this new model of assessment, which combines the valuable insights of a traditional test with cutting edge predictive analytics to bring new benefits to teachers, districts, and students."

"Policy makers in Utah have heard the call for tests that are more aligned to the curriculum and provide meaningful feedback to students," said Darin Nielsen, assistant superintendent of student learning, Utah State Board of Education. "This new model embraces this sought-out change and we are excited to see the response from students, parents, and teachers across the state."

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information visit www.pearson.com .

About Utah State Board of Education

The 15-member elected Utah State Board of Education is constitutionally charged with the general control and supervision of the state's K-12 public education system, which includes nearly 660,000 students and 36,000 licensed educators in more than 1,100 schools. For more information visit www.schools.utah.gov.

