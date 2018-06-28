As court records indicate, the bankruptcy proceeding stemmed from Fiat Chrysler's motion to dismiss a personal injury lawsuit filed by Eisenberg, Gilchrist & Cutt's client, who was catastrophically injured and paralyzed in a 2015 accident while riding as a passenger in a Dodge Durango. That lawsuit, pending in Utah District Court, alleged that a tread / belt separation in the vehicle caused the Durango to lose control, depart from the road, and roll onto the vehicle's roof, causing the victim's severe spinal injury.

In his ruling, the presiding bankruptcy judge noted that the victim's lawsuit was a product liability claim, and that New Chrysler assumed liability for such claims involving products (including vehicles) sold by Old Chrysler when it purchased the company in a 2009 bankruptcy sale. The favorable ruling means that the personal injury lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler in Utah can proceed, and that the accident victim being represented by Mr. Olson and the law firm will have the opportunity to recover financial compensation for her damages.

Eric S. Olson is a Utah Trial Lawyer and Partner at the personal injury law firm of Eisenberg, Gilchrist & Cutt. A passionate advocate for injured victims and families, Mr. Olson has successfully tried, arbitrated, and settled many cases involving serious injuries, motor vehicle collisions, defective products, and other preventable accidents – and has obtained six and seven figure jury verdicts for clients. More about Mr. Olson and the firm can be found at: www.egclegal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-personal-injury-attorney-eric-s-olson-prevails-in-case-against-fiat-chrysler-300674443.html

SOURCE Eisenberg, Gilchrist & Cutt

Related Links

https://www.egclegal.com

