Utah Sports Commission Presents Tony Hawk's Vert Alert Road to X Games

VISTA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Sports Commission, Tony Hawk Inc., and X Games announced an incredible weekend of skateboarding featuring "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert (THVA)," to take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah on Friday, June 14th and Saturday, June 15th, 2024. After incredibly successful Vert Alert events in 2021-2023, Tony Hawk and X Games continue their relationship, with Tony Hawk's Vert Alert serving as a direct qualifying event leading to X Games 2024.

This epic, free-to-the-public event will kick off with semi-final rounds featuring the Top Ten finishers from last year's event in both Men's and Women's. They will be joined by the Top Six finalists from this year's Skatepark of Tampa vert event, plus four Wild Cards. Also on Friday is the incredibly popular Tony Hawk's Vert Alert "Legends Demo." You'll see many of the biggest names in skateboarding history putting on a show you won't want to miss.

Saturday the 15th culminates with a combined field of 20 of the best male and female vert skaters in the world competing in the THVA Finals. 10 hand-chosen male and female skaters will compete in the popular "Best Trick Contest." The top six male and top six female skaters will earn coveted invitations to X Games 2024. Plus, the skaters will all be competing for a combined purse of $75,000.

Fans will be watching some of the biggest airs and most progressive tricks in vert skateboarding, all on Hawk's state-of-the-art vert ramp. And the legend himself, Tony Hawk, will be skating both days. Plus, check out the free indoor and outdoor interactive sponsor village.

Last year's winners include Edouard Damestoy, Moto Shibata, Jimmy Wilkins, Asahi Kaihara, Arisa Trew, and Reese Nelson. Best Trick winners were Moto Shibata and Reese Nelson.

Both THVA days are free to the public, with event details and times published at https://thvertalert.com/ . Live streaming options for the Legends Demo, the Men's and Women's Finals, and the Best Trick Contests will be available at xgames.com.

"Continuing our terrific partnership with Tony Hawk on this two-day celebration of skateboarding will be great for Utah and also skateboarding globally," said Jeff Robbins President & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. "Welcoming back some of the top skateboarding athletes and Olympians in the world will once again showcase why, Utah is the State of Sport."

"I'm beyond excited to bring our world-class vert event to the University of Utah in 2024," said Tony Hawk. "Our event will once again be a qualifier for X Games 2024, and we have a new relationship with Skatepark of Tampa that will help fortify vert skating across the country. The previous three years were hugely successful and we're proud to be back with most of the world's best vert skaters for a free, two-day aerial showcase. Moving the event to the University of Utah is sure to bring a new level of excitement for the fourth Vert Alert! Come join us!"

"We're thrilled to host Tony Hawk's Vert Alert event, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, at our Jon M. Huntsman Center," said Aaron White Director Stadium & Arena Event Services for University of Utah. "This prestigious competition, a Governor's State of Sport Award winner, promises thrilling skateboarding action and serves as a key qualifier for X Games 2024. With top-notch facilities and a vibrant atmosphere, we're excited to welcome spectators to witness the excitement firsthand. Best of all, admission is free, making it an event for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss this historic weekend at the Jon M. Huntsman Center!"

Entry to the Jon M. Huntsman Center and access to "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert" will be FREE to the general public on both days. Additional info is available at www.THVertAlert.com.

For interest in sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

About Utah Sports Commission

The Utah Sports Commission was created to be a catalyst for Utah in its Olympic legacy efforts and to help enhance Utah's economy, image, and quality of life through the attraction, promotion, and development of national and international sports. Since the 2002 Olympics and Paralympics, the Utah Sports Commission has attracted over 1000 major events to the state. The Sports Commission works closely with communities, sports entities, and organizations to provide event services ranging from the bid process, on-site logistics, volunteer coordination, sponsorships and promotional opportunities, and other related services. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 business league and Utah Sports Commission Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3 charitable organization, is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees consisting of statewide sports, business, community, and government leaders. For more information, visit www.utahsportscommission.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Tony Hawk Inc.

After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk's foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly.

About X Games

X Games 2024 features the world's best action sports athletes competing across the world for the highest honor in Action Sports, an X Games gold medal. Live event coverage is broadcast on ESPN and ABC along with @xgames digital and social media platforms. To get the most up-to-date information as it's released or visit www.xgames.com .

