Utah Startup Takes New Approach to Ticketing

Exciting new tools for fan verification, engagement, and events.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloutchain today announced that, in addition to its existing suite of fan verification and engagement tools, its event ticketing solution is now being made available to the public. This is a major milestone for Cloutchain in its mission to give control back to artists and brands when it comes to their followings and fans.

Cloutchain digital collectibles can act as tickets and keys to unlock content and more.

Cloutchain is a platform that artists and brands use to identify and engage their top fans through digital collectibles. Each collectible, whether it acts as a ticket, unlocks merchandise or content, or provides an experience, establishes a direct link between the seller and the purchaser. Cloutchain enables artists and brands to take control over their fan connections, making it easy to identify, reward, and engage a following based on fan leaderboards and tiers.

"We are restoring the connection between people and the artists and brands they care about," says Tim Nielsen, Co-Founder at Cloutchain. "Understanding who your top fans are and then forging a direct and verifiable connection with those fans is what Cloutchain is all about."

Cloutchain is making its ticketing feature publicly available after having recently launched a suite of tools for artists and businesses aimed at empowering them to identify and engage with their most avid customers. "Whether you're a musician or a consumer brand, the goal is the same," says Aaron Guyett, Co-Founder of Cloutchain. "You need to be able to identify who your true fans are and have ready access to the right tools to engage with them meaningfully."

This news comes in the wake of a recent cancellation of a high-profile ticket sale.

Click here to learn more about Cloutchain's brand engagement and ticketing tools.

About Cloutchain: Cloutchain is a Utah-based startup which recently completed the Master of Business Creation program through the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

Contact:

Tim Nielsen

Co-Founder

Cloutchain

801-647-9401

[email protected]

https://www.cloutchain.io/

SOURCE Cloutchain