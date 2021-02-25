Utah State Selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud as its Enterprise Debt Collections Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Utah known as one of the fastest growing technology centers in the country, selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud as its Enterprise Debt Collections Ecosystem Platform. CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0" is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial & Debt Collections Ecosystem platforms with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Collections. The HD 2.0 | Ai system, a "Digital First" collections & debtor engagement platform, that allow agencies to deploy agent-less servicing functions to negotiate, settle, make payment arrangements, receive payments & answer common questions passively & positively without changing the debtor behavior by using common IoT channels of communications, such as Google Assistant, Google Ai Voice (phone), Text, Chat, Online portals, as well as legacy channels such as Dialers, Click-to-dial mobile contacts, Text Messaging, IVRs, & emails.

Technology leaders to the likes of the City of San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara County "Silicon Valley" and now the State of Utah are leveraging CSS's "Digital First" Enterprise Debt Collections Ecosystem Financial Cloud Platform to deliver centralized debt management automation with a frictionless "Digital Consumer Engagement" experience that efficiently streamlines the State's workforce resources, enabling them to focus on new revenue management strategies, increase revenues as well as delivering an even greater customer service experience.

The State of Utah is one of the main hubs for tech companies as it is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing tech centers in the United States, if not the world. Also known as "Silicon Slopes" spanning from Salt Lake City to Provo (the primary location being in Lehi) is filled with top leading technology firms such as Adobe, Ancestry, Overstock.com among others just to name a few.

The State's selection of CSS as its Enterprise Debt Collections financial ecosystem platform of choice aligns with the State's vision of delivering the latest agile new digital technology to improve revenue management productivity, increase quality of service, and simplify the lives of Utah residents.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to have been selected by the State of Utah for the implementation and adoption of CSS IMPACT's "NextGen" Debt Collections financial ecosystem cloud platform. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the State of Utah, and we are extremely excited in rolling out the CSS IMPACT ecosystem platform." said Carl Briganti, President of CSS, Inc. (Collection Solutions Software, Inc).

To learn more about how municipalities are leveraging CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem, please visit https://www.cssimpact.com/collections or download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com

About Utah State

The State of Utah is known for having some of the best skiing in the country and it has been coined as "Silicon Slopes" as one of the most vibrant and fastest growing tech centers in the nation. The state is the 13th-largest by area within the fifty U.S. states, with a population over three million, it is the 30th-most-populous and 11th-least-densely populated. Urban development is mostly concentrated in two areas: the Wasatch Front in the north-central part of the state, which is home to roughly two-thirds of the population and includes the capital city, Salt Lake City; and Washington County in the south, with more than 170,000 residents.

The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation. In 2013, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Utah had the second-fastest-growing population of any state.

About Utah - Office of State Debt Collection (OSDC)

The Office of State Debt Collection (OSDC)'s mission is to maximize receipt of money to the State of Utah by effectively managing and collecting state receivables

About - Utah Department of Technology Services (DTS)

The state of Utah Department of Technology Services (DTS) provides innovative, secure, and cost-effective technology solutions that are convenient and empower the State's partner agencies to better serve and simplify the lives of Utah residents.

For more information, please visit http://utah.gov

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Consumer Engagement for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, collections, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business process. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

