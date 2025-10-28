Utah State University Analysis Finds Diestel Regenerative Turkeys Deliver Superior Nutritional Benefits Compared to Conventional Birds, with Up to 79% More Omega-3s and 2-3x More Antioxidants

Analysis across breast, ground, and whole bird regenerative farming produces more nutrient-dense turkeys

SONORA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, new findings from the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University on behalf of Diestel Family Ranch , released today confirm that Diestel Regenerative Turkeys demonstrate significant nutritional benefits over commodity turkeys across all three major product categories: breast meat, ground turkey, and whole bird.

Building on an initial analysis released in 2024, this expanded analysis found that regenerative farming practices consistently yield turkeys with higher levels of antioxidants, a better fatty acid balance, and more essential vitamins.

Regenerative agriculture prioritizes soil health and works to eliminate farming practices that negatively impact the planet. Through practices like rotational grazing, reduced tilling, crop rotations, and maintaining vegetative cover, regenerative farming not only sustains farms but helps them thrive. Diestel's regenerative birds are fed U.S.-grown Certified Regenerative feed and have access to open land designed to replicate their natural shaded forest habitat.

"This new research validates that how we raise our turkeys impacts not just the land, but the nutritional quality of the food families put on their tables," said Heidi Diestel, fourth-generation farmer at Diestel Family Turkey Ranch. "At Diestel, we believe food IS critical to our health and wellness. Whole, clean, and nutritious food is our first defense when it comes to staying healthy and preventing disease. That's why even as a small, family-run farm, we're so committed to raising the most nutrient-dense birds on the market. It's the right thing to do."

Study Findings

Higher Antioxidants

Diestel's regenerative turkeys contained up to 2-3X more antioxidants overall, with certain protective phenolics, flavonoids, and isoflavones measuring as much as 20-30X higher than commodity turkeys. These compounds play critical roles in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation throughout the body.

Better Fatty Acid Balance

Regenerative turkey consistently demonstrated:

Up to 79% more omega-3 fatty acids in breast meat and 56% higher in whole bird

Healthier omega-6:3 ratios, being 1.5-2 times more favorable as commodity turkey

Lower saturated fat levels in ground and whole regenerative turkey, contributing to a leaner overall lipid profile

More Vitamins

Levels of key B-vitamins (B2, B7, B12) and Vitamin A were significantly elevated in regenerative turkey, on average being 50-70% higher than commodity alternatives. These nutrients are essential for energy production, neurological health, immune defense, and vision support.

About the Research

The analysis was led by Dr. Stephan van Vliet, Director of the Center for Human Nutrition Studies and his team. Their lab studies critical linkages between agriculture, the nutrient density of food, and human health. Using advanced mass spectrometry-based techniques, Dr. van Vliet's lab, which specializes in nutrient density testing , compared Diestel turkeys grown with regenerative farming practices to leading commodity turkey brands across multiple product categories.

"The consistency of these nutritional findings across breast, ground, and whole bird products indicates that regenerative farming practices can have a consistent positive impact on meat quality," said Dr. van Vliet. "These findings add to a growing body of evidence that regenerative agriculture can enhance the nutritional value of the foods we eat."

This Thanksgiving, Diestel products are available for sale at Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market, and other national and regional grocery stores across the country.

