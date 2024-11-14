Utah State University Analysis on Diestel Regenerative Turkeys Indicates that Diestel Birds Raised with Regenerative Farming Practices Have Improved Nutritional Profiles over Conventionally Raised Turkeys

California family-owned regenerative pasture-raised turkeys have a better omega 6:3 ratio and more phytochemical antioxidants

SONORA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis conducted by the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University on behalf of Regenified ™ and Diestel Family Ranch , confirms that Diestel turkeys grown with regenerative farming practices are not only better for the land, but can also improve fatty acid ratios and phytochemicals in turkeys. This news comes just in time for the holidays, as Diestel, a fourth-generation family ranch, helps consumers get ready to set their tables with a wide-range of sustainably-raised turkey options.

Diestel turkeys are available at national and regional grocery stores across the country.

Regenerative agriculture prioritizes the health of the soil and eliminates industrial farming practices that have been known to negatively impact the planet. Through practices like rotational grazing, reduced tilling, crop rotations, and maintaining vegetative cover, regenerative farming can not only sustain farms, but also help them thrive. Diestel's regenerative birds were the first to be fed 650-tons of U.S.-grown Certified Regenerative feed that directly improves bird and soil health. In addition, Diestel turkeys have access to open land that was designed to replicate their natural shaded forest habitat.

"We've always known that our farming practices are better for the land, but now we have initial data to confirm that our practices directly impact the health of our birds too," said Heidi Diestel, fourth generation farmer at Diestel Family Turkey Ranch. "Even as a small family-owned business, we've aspired to always do the right thing for our birds and the planet."

Additional Analysis Findings

Mineral Content: The Diestel brand has higher levels of zinc than a national leading brand. Zinc is crucial for immune function and DNA synthesis.

Antioxidant Compounds: Antioxidant phytochemicals are transferred from the plants that turkey eat are transferred into their meat. The analysis found that the Regenerative Diestel ground had higher levels of phytochemicals compared to a national leading brand, likely the result of consuming plants on pasture and/or the non-gmo regenerative feed that they consumed.

Vitamin Concentrations: Vitamins B3 and B12 were found to be higher in the Diestel Regenerative samples compared to a national leading brand.

Protein Concentrations: The Diestel Regenerative breast samples had slightly higher protein levels than the national leading brand.

About the Analysis

The lead researcher, Stephan van Vliet, PhD, collaborates with farmers, ecologists, and agricultural scientists to study critical linkages between agriculture, the nutrient density of food, and human health.

For this work, Dr. van Viliet looked at a leading national turkey brand and compared its nutritional composition to Diestel turkeys grown with regenerative farming practices. He was tasked to see if Diestel's regenerative practices resulted in improved vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants levels. Dr. van Vliet's lab used mass spectrometry-based techniques, which can analyze nutrients in our food.

"Our analysis found that turkeys raised on pasture using regenerative farming practices have improved omega-3 and phytochemicals profiles compared to conventionally-raised birds," said Stephan van Vliet, PhD, director at the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University. "Our findings are in line with a recent study we published on beef and point towards initial promising effects that regenerative agriculture may have on the nutrient density of meat."

Earlier this year, Diestel announced it had become the first turkey producer to achieve Regenified ™ certification. Diestel products are available for sale at Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as other national and regional grocery stores across the country.

About Diestel Family Ranch

The Diestel Family Ranch is one of the few, small, family-owned and operated ranches left in the nation. Run by a team of passionate and forward-thinking, fourth-generation turkey farmers, the family's high standards have remained unchanged since the ranch's founding in 1949. Due to careful farming practices and an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, a.k.a. the Diestel Difference, Diestel's products are always juicy, tender, and deliver handcrafted artisan flavors. Producing both holiday turkey and year-round products, the Diestel Family Ranch exists for the health and happiness of future generations. For more information visit DiestelTurkey.com or visit @diestelfamilyranch on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

