Utah Takes Flight as National Testbed for the Next Generation of Aviation

The multi-state partnership will advance next-generation aircraft across mountains, deserts, urban airspace and rural communities to help shape the future of aviation in the United States.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 47G | Utah Aerospace and Defense (47G) announced today that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), in close collaboration with a coalition of public and private partners, has been selected to participate in a national initiative to safely integrate Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies into the national airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Utah as one of eight projects nationwide to participate in the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program. The project known as uFLY: America's AAM Crossroads to the West, is a multi-state partnership led by UDOT in coordination with Oklahoma, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona.

AAM is a new form of transportation that will use electric aircraft to safely and seamlessly move people and packages to destinations throughout Utah and beyond. The benefits of AAM have been recognized around the world because the technology is safe, sustainable and seamlessly integrates into the existing community fabric. Utah has been the youngest and fastest-growing state in the country for decades. With 90% of Utahns living within a 30-minute drive of an airport, state leaders are advancing sustainable and innovative mobility options that keep Utah moving.

"Utah is leading a new era of aviation that will transform how people and goods move across the country," said Aaron Starks, president and CEO of 47G. "By leveraging our public-private partnerships, entrepreneurial spirit and cutting-edge technologies, we will attract investment, accelerate the development of critical infrastructure, and enable the deployment of advanced aircraft that will improve the quality of life for all Utahns."

In May 2024, 47G and its public-sector partners launched a game-changing initiative called "Project Alta." The Air Logistics Transportation Alliance (Alta), a collaborative partnership with a mission to establish an advanced air mobility system for Utah. Since then, 47G has worked closely with industry partners, federal and state agencies and research institutions to rapidly advance air mobility planning and policies, support public-private partnerships and prepare airports and infrastructure for future flight operations. These efforts have helped position the organization as a national leader in the safe integration of new aircraft into the airspace.

"Utah has a strong track record of fostering innovation, and we are honored to be part of this regional eIPP application. The modern West continues to play a critically important role in the future of aviation and today's announcement is no different," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder & CEO, Joby Aviation. "We're excited to work with our partners to demonstrate our technology later this year and introduce the future of flight to communities across the states."

The western United States offers one of the most dynamic testing environments in the country for advanced aviation. Across the five-state partnership, aircraft will operate in a wide range of conditions, from high-altitude mountain airports and extreme desert climates to wildfire-prone landscapes, dense urban airspace and remote rural communities. This diversity allows regulators and industry partners to evaluate how next-generation aircraft perform in the types of environments they will encounter nationwide.

"Utah has been a collaborative and visionary partner from the start, working with us to demonstrate what electric aviation can mean for communities across Utah," said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies. "Last year we carried out demonstration flights across the state, from Ogden to Provo and cities in between, demonstrating firsthand how this technology can strengthen regional connectivity, support economic development, expand access and improve the speed and reliability of critical cargo and medical transport. We're excited to build on that momentum with the eIPP and continue working with partners across the state to lay the foundation for a more connected future powered by electric aviation."

More than 30 public and private partners are participating in the uFLY effort, including several leading aircraft manufacturers, aviation operators and technology providers. Key industry participants include Alpine Air, Ampaire, ANRA Technologies, BETA Technologies, Future Flight Global, Joby Aviation, Jump Aero, Sikorsky—a Lockheed Martin company—and Skyway Technologies, many of which are members of 47G.

"Alpine Air provides cost-effective cargo delivery to clients across the United States and Canada. We are business-minded aviation experts who look forward to operating these electric aircraft at scale," said Alpine Air CEO Michael Dancy. "This game-changing partnership represents an important step forward in how we streamline operations and deliver unprecedented value to our customers."

47G is the fastest-growing aerospace and defense organization in the country, representing an industry that comprises one fifth of the state economy, supports hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs and generates $100 billion in annual economic activity. By bringing together state leadership, cutting-edge industry innovation and business-friendly environments, the uFLY initiative positions Utah and its regional partners at the forefront of next-generation aviation technologies, helping chart the course for the future of flight in the United States.

About 47G

SOURCE 47G Utah Aerospace & Defense