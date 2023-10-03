Utah to Determine Requirements for Full-State Coverage of Airborne First Response Using Jump Aero's JA1 Pulse eVTOL Aircraft

News provided by

Jump Aero Inc

03 Oct, 2023, 08:58 ET

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero, a California-based aviation manufacturer building the world's fastest sustainable personal aircraft, and the Utah Department of Transportation-Division of Aeronautics have agreed to collaboratively determine what full coverage of the state with Jump Aero's flight-based first responder operations would entail. The MOU, signed earlier this month, sets the stage for Utah to determine how many Jump JA-1 Pulse personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft it would need to acquire in order to provide life-saving response times throughout the state and how best to structure future collaboration between Jump Aero and Utah's existing first response organizations.

Utah is particularly well-suited to benefit from the JA-1 Pulse as it is a state with many remote and rural communities and that welcomes a large influx of tourists to its numerous remote and hard to access natural attractions. In many areas, ambulance arrival and first response times can be well beyond what is considered necessary to support positive outcomes due to distances and terrain. By enabling skilled first responders to fly directly to the scene of the emergency, Jump Aero's platform can save lives of both Utah's residents and visitors.

The signed MOU brings the relationship between Jump Aero and the State of Utah to a new level, bringing both parties closer to the goal of getting medical professionals to the scene of an emergency as quickly as possible. Paul Damron, Advanced Air Mobility Manager, UDOTs Division of Aeronautics, shared his excitement regarding this development, stating:

"We have been following Jump Aero's progress for a number of years and are excited to formalize a working relationship to bring this technology to Utah." Jump Aero President and CEO Carl Dietrich added that "It is incredibly gratifying to now have an official way in which we can work with the State and their expert first responders to bring the JA-1 and its life saving potential to the people of Utah. We are looking forward to continuing to build a long-term relationship with Utah and to providing them with this advanced emergency response capability into the future."

The JA1 Pulse can fly one trained professional plus emergency equipment to unimproved landing zones in rural areas. More detail about the aircraft is available at: www.jumpaero.com

About Jump Aero 
Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts.

About UDOT Division of Aeronautics
The primary purpose of the Aeronautics Division is to lead and manage a statewide transportation system of airports, aircraft, and air routes. The Division of Aeronautics promotes the quality of life framework established by the UVision for good health, better mobility, a strong economy, and connected communities.

Media Contact:
Katerina Barilov
4084290087
[email protected]

SOURCE Jump Aero Inc

