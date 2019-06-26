Utah, Vermont, and Minnesota Have Highest Rate of Skin Cancer, According to QuoteWizard Report

SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released a new report which finds that states with the highest rates of new melanoma cases are primarily northern or colder weather states like Utah, Vermont, and Minnesota. Meanwhile, Southern states such as Texas, New Mexico and Nevada, or those in warmer, sunnier climates have the lowest rates of new melanoma cases.

Key Findings:

Top 10 highest rates of new melanoma cases are in Northern states with cooler climates, averaging 31.65 cases per 100,000 people

Bottom 10 lowest rates of new melanoma cases are found in warmer, Southern states which have an average of 16.95 cases per 100,000 people

Behaviors in sun exposure and racial demographics are likely the biggest factors in new Melanoma cases

Males (28.4) are disproportionately affected by new Melanoma cases compared to women (17.7)

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/skin-cancer-rates-by-state

Methodology

QuoteWizard analysts analyzed data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to rank states based on the rate of new melanoma cases in the United States. Rate of new Melanoma cases is a per capita figure of cases per 100,000 people.

The rankings below are from 1 (highest rate) to 50 (lowest rate). Included is each state's average annual temperature for perspective on the respective climate in every state. The 10 states with the highest melanoma rates have an average temperature of 46.9 °F compared to 52.6 °F for the bottom 10 states.

Skin Cancer Rank

(1 Highest, 50

Lowest) State Rate of new Melanoma Cases Per 100k

People Avg

°F 1 Utah 41.2 48.6 2 Vermont 41.1 42.9 3 Minnesota 31.1 41.2 4 New Hampshire 30.9 43.8 5 Idaho 29.8 44.4 6 Delaware 29.4 55.3 7 Kentucky 28.7 55.6 8 Nebraska 28.4 48.8 9 Iowa 28.2 47.8 10 Maine 27.7 41 11 Kansas 27.5 54.3 12 Montana 27.4 42.7 13 Ohio 26.2 50.7 14 North Carolina 26.2 59 15 Hawaii 25.9 70 16 Georgia 25.8 63.5 17 Washington 25.5 48.3 18 Arizona 25.3 60.3 19 Oklahoma 25.1 59.6 20 Massachusetts 24.5 47.9 21 Wisconsin 24.4 43.1 22 Alabama 24.4 62.8 23 Oregon 24.3 48.4 24 South Carolina 24.2 62.4 25 South Dakota 24.1 45.2 26 Maryland 24.1 54.2 27 Florida 24 70.7 28 Pennsylvania 23.1 48.8 29 North Dakota 22.4 40.4 30 California 22.4 59.4 31 Arkansas 22.2 60.4 32 West Virginia 22.1 51.8 33 Illinois 22.1 51.8 34 Rhode Island 21.7 50.1 35 Colorado 21.5 45.1 36 Indiana 21 51.7 37 New Jersey 20.7 52.7 38 Connecticut 20.5 49 39 Michigan 20.2 44.4 40 Wyoming 19.8 42 41 Virginia 19.2 55.1 42 Tennessee 19 57.6 43 Missouri 18.6 54.5 44 Nevada 18.2 49.9 45 New York 17.7 45.4 46 Mississippi 17.7 63.4 47 Louisiana 16.3 66.4 48 New Mexico 15.7 53.4 49 Alaska 14.5 26.6 50 Texas 12.6 64.8

