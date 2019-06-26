Utah, Vermont, and Minnesota Have Highest Rate of Skin Cancer, According to QuoteWizard Report
Jun 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released a new report which finds that states with the highest rates of new melanoma cases are primarily northern or colder weather states like Utah, Vermont, and Minnesota. Meanwhile, Southern states such as Texas, New Mexico and Nevada, or those in warmer, sunnier climates have the lowest rates of new melanoma cases.
Key Findings:
- Top 10 highest rates of new melanoma cases are in Northern states with cooler climates, averaging 31.65 cases per 100,000 people
- Bottom 10 lowest rates of new melanoma cases are found in warmer, Southern states which have an average of 16.95 cases per 100,000 people
- Behaviors in sun exposure and racial demographics are likely the biggest factors in new Melanoma cases
- Males (28.4) are disproportionately affected by new Melanoma cases compared to women (17.7)
To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/skin-cancer-rates-by-state
Methodology
QuoteWizard analysts analyzed data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to rank states based on the rate of new melanoma cases in the United States. Rate of new Melanoma cases is a per capita figure of cases per 100,000 people.
The rankings below are from 1 (highest rate) to 50 (lowest rate). Included is each state's average annual temperature for perspective on the respective climate in every state. The 10 states with the highest melanoma rates have an average temperature of 46.9 °F compared to 52.6 °F for the bottom 10 states.
|
Skin Cancer Rank
|
State
|
Rate of new Melanoma Cases Per 100k
|
Avg
|
1
|
Utah
|
41.2
|
48.6
|
2
|
Vermont
|
41.1
|
42.9
|
3
|
Minnesota
|
31.1
|
41.2
|
4
|
New Hampshire
|
30.9
|
43.8
|
5
|
Idaho
|
29.8
|
44.4
|
6
|
Delaware
|
29.4
|
55.3
|
7
|
Kentucky
|
28.7
|
55.6
|
8
|
Nebraska
|
28.4
|
48.8
|
9
|
Iowa
|
28.2
|
47.8
|
10
|
Maine
|
27.7
|
41
|
11
|
Kansas
|
27.5
|
54.3
|
12
|
Montana
|
27.4
|
42.7
|
13
|
Ohio
|
26.2
|
50.7
|
14
|
North Carolina
|
26.2
|
59
|
15
|
Hawaii
|
25.9
|
70
|
16
|
Georgia
|
25.8
|
63.5
|
17
|
Washington
|
25.5
|
48.3
|
18
|
Arizona
|
25.3
|
60.3
|
19
|
Oklahoma
|
25.1
|
59.6
|
20
|
Massachusetts
|
24.5
|
47.9
|
21
|
Wisconsin
|
24.4
|
43.1
|
22
|
Alabama
|
24.4
|
62.8
|
23
|
Oregon
|
24.3
|
48.4
|
24
|
South Carolina
|
24.2
|
62.4
|
25
|
South Dakota
|
24.1
|
45.2
|
26
|
Maryland
|
24.1
|
54.2
|
27
|
Florida
|
24
|
70.7
|
28
|
Pennsylvania
|
23.1
|
48.8
|
29
|
North Dakota
|
22.4
|
40.4
|
30
|
California
|
22.4
|
59.4
|
31
|
Arkansas
|
22.2
|
60.4
|
32
|
West Virginia
|
22.1
|
51.8
|
33
|
Illinois
|
22.1
|
51.8
|
34
|
Rhode Island
|
21.7
|
50.1
|
35
|
Colorado
|
21.5
|
45.1
|
36
|
Indiana
|
21
|
51.7
|
37
|
New Jersey
|
20.7
|
52.7
|
38
|
Connecticut
|
20.5
|
49
|
39
|
Michigan
|
20.2
|
44.4
|
40
|
Wyoming
|
19.8
|
42
|
41
|
Virginia
|
19.2
|
55.1
|
42
|
Tennessee
|
19
|
57.6
|
43
|
Missouri
|
18.6
|
54.5
|
44
|
Nevada
|
18.2
|
49.9
|
45
|
New York
|
17.7
|
45.4
|
46
|
Mississippi
|
17.7
|
63.4
|
47
|
Louisiana
|
16.3
|
66.4
|
48
|
New Mexico
|
15.7
|
53.4
|
49
|
Alaska
|
14.5
|
26.6
|
50
|
Texas
|
12.6
|
64.8
