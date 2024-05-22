Utah Warriors and Dollar Loan Center Partner To Attempt World-Record Beach Ball Pit at WarriorsFest June 28th

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Warriors are at it again, announcing an attempt at yet another world record, this time in the form of the Largest Beach Ball Pit ever attempted, set to take place at the close of WarriorsFest on June 28. This exciting 15,000-person event will coincide with the Warriors' final home game of the 2024 season against Los Angeles RFC and promises to be a celebration of community spirit and the Warrior in every child.

Dollar Loan Center has partnered with the Warriors for WarriorsFest to be the sponsor of this world record attempt for the evening.

"It just so happens that I was at an actual beach when I was presented with this sponsorship opportunity for the Warriors, so how could I refuse?" said Chuck Brennan, Founder and CEO of Dollar Loan Center. "We're excited to be an Official Partner of WarriorsFest and to be giving away some cash during the game! It's going to be a fun night for the entire community."

Fans in attendance at the match can enter to win a prize of $1000 given by Dollar Loan Center as well as two VIP tickets to the upcoming All Blacks vs Fiji match in San Diego with accompanying travel and lodging. 12 scholarships awarded by CCBank, totalling $6000, will also be presented at WarriorsFest.

As the match is declared final, the world record attempt will commence with every fan tossing their beach ball onto the field. Prize winners will be announced, and fans can take the field to watch post-game fireworks.

The world record attempt offers fans a unique opportunity to be part of history while supporting a noble cause. Fans attending the game can participate in the beach ball toss at no charge above the ticket price, but as fans collect their beach ball on the day of WarriorsFest, they will have the option to contribute a donation to Primary Children's Hospital. Fans can then also submit their name for the grand prize drawing of the night. This engaging and charitable activity embodies the Warriors' commitment to not only entertaining their fans, but also giving back to the community.

"Do Utahns actually love rugby or do they just love breaking world records for a great cause and playing in giant ball pits?" asks Andy Chesnut, Commercial General Manager for the Utah Warriors. "The world may never know."

The WarriorsFest festival is title sponsored by CCBank, and will feature live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and an electrifying rugby match, providing a memorable experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can expect an evening filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children through their contributions to Primary Children's Hospital.

For more information about WarriorsFest and ticket details, please visit warriorsrugby.com.

