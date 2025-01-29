Utah Warriors Announce Dynamic 2025 Roster as Rugby Continues to Rise in Utah

UTAH WARRIORS 2025 US MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY ROSTER: LOCAL TALENT, FAN FAVES, AND INTERNATIONAL STARS

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Warriors are excited to unveil their 2025 Major League Rugby (MLR) roster, a powerhouse lineup blending seasoned veterans, rising local talent, and international stars poised to bring electrifying energy to the Wasatch Front. As rugby continues its rapid growth in Utah and across the United States, the Warriors are leading the charge, building a team that embodies the spirit of competition, community, and resilience.

Rugby's Growing Momentum in Utah

Rugby's popularity has surged in recent years, captivating fans with its fast-paced action and deep-rooted values of teamwork, respect, and discipline. As one of the founding teams of Major League Rugby, the Utah Warriors have been at the forefront of this movement, fostering a vibrant rugby culture that has inspired youth, elevated local athletes, and united communities statewide.

A 2025 Roster Built for Success

The 2025 roster reflects the Warriors' commitment to excellence, diversity, and community.

New Signings: Headlining the roster are international stars Liam Coltman (NZL), Gavin Thornbury (IRE), D'Angelo Leuila (NZL), and Aki Seiuli (NZL), whose global experience promises to elevate the Warriors' competitive edge.

(NZL), Gavin Thornbury (IRE), (NZL), and (NZL), whose global experience promises to elevate the Warriors' competitive edge. Local Talent: Showcasing Utah's rugby pipeline, the Warriors welcome Tesimale Niupulusu ( Payson ), Mason Barker ( Herriman ), Tielu Sagala ( Herriman ), and Papa Matelau ( Salt Lake City ) to the squad. Their journeys from local high schools to professional rugby exemplify the team's dedication to nurturing homegrown athletes.

), ( ), Tielu Sagala ( ), and Papa Matelau ( ) to the squad. Their journeys from local high schools to professional rugby exemplify the team's dedication to nurturing homegrown athletes. Returning Veterans: Fan favorites and seasoned leaders such as Paul Lasike , Bailey Wilson , Joel Hodgson , Matt Jensen and Angus MacLellan are back, ready to bring their grit, experience and determination to the pitch. Also returning, Joe Mano , the league's 2024 leading try scorer.

Key Players to Watch in 2025

The Utah Warriors' 2025 roster is packed with standout players whose skill, leadership, and unique stories make them ones to watch this season:

Paul Lasike : A former NFL player turned rugby star, Paul combines raw power with finesse, making him a formidable force in the midfield. His leadership on and off the field inspires teammates and fans alike. He currently coaches the BYU Women's Rugby team. Warrior #1.

: A former NFL player turned rugby star, Paul combines raw power with finesse, making him a formidable force in the midfield. His leadership on and off the field inspires teammates and fans alike. He currently coaches the BYU Women's Rugby team. Warrior #1. Bailey Wilson : As former team captain, Bailey embodies the heart and soul of the Warriors. His relentless work ethic and ability to rally the team during crucial moments make him an irreplaceable asset. A former US Eagle, this is an important season for him to get called back up to the National Team.

: As former team captain, Bailey embodies the heart and soul of the Warriors. His relentless work ethic and ability to rally the team during crucial moments make him an irreplaceable asset. A former US Eagle, this is an important season for him to get called back up to the National Team. Angus MacLellan : A cornerstone of the Warriors' front row, Angus brings experience, strength, and a veteran's poise to every scrum. He holds an important role at Big D Construction - and balances a life of professional and professional athlete.

: A cornerstone of the Warriors' front row, Angus brings experience, strength, and a veteran's poise to every scrum. He holds an important role at Big D Construction - and balances a life of professional and professional athlete. Zion Going : A dynamic scrum-half, Zion's quick decision-making and speed keep opponents guessing, making him a key playmaker for the Warriors.

: A dynamic scrum-half, Zion's quick decision-making and speed keep opponents guessing, making him a key playmaker for the Warriors. Tesimale Niupulusu: A rising star from Payson , Tesimale's journey from local high school standout to professional rugby player is a testament to Utah's thriving rugby culture and the Warriors' commitment to developing local talent.

, Tesimale's journey from local high school standout to professional rugby player is a testament to thriving rugby culture and the Warriors' commitment to developing local talent. Saia 'Uhila: Known as "Chief," Saia's sheer power and drive make him a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with on the field. A member of the team since season 1.

Liam Coltman : Former All Black with 8 international caps, hailing from New Zealand , Coltman has excelled at the highest levels of rugby, including Super Rugby with the Highlanders and a successful stint in France's Top 14. Known for his toughness and versatility, he is an incredible signing to the team.

: Former All Black with 8 international caps, hailing from , Coltman has excelled at the highest levels of rugby, including Super Rugby with the Highlanders and a successful stint in Top 14. Known for his toughness and versatility, he is an incredible signing to the team. Gavin Thornbury: The towering 6'9" Irish lock, brings unmatched physical presence and skill to the team. A standout for Connacht Rugby in the URC, Thornbury has battled through adversity with resilience after an unlucky run of injuries, without which he'd be in Ireland . Ready for a fresh start, and due some good luck, his experience and determination make him a game-changer for the Warriors' 2025 season.

. Ready for a fresh start, and due some good luck, his experience and determination make him a game-changer for the Warriors' 2025 season. D'Angelo Leiula : A precision-driven playmaker and standout goal kicker with an impressive 90%+ kicking accuracy. Hailing from Samoa , growing up in NZ, he is the epitome of a 'beaten the odds against him' story. Crediting his professional rugby playing wife and the game for helping him stay on the straight and narrow, realizing his potential, D's reliability and flair will be instrumental in driving the Warriors' success this season.

: A precision-driven playmaker and standout goal kicker with an impressive 90%+ kicking accuracy. Hailing from , growing up in NZ, he is the epitome of a 'beaten the odds against him' story. Crediting his professional rugby playing wife and the game for helping him stay on the straight and narrow, realizing his potential, D's reliability and flair will be instrumental in driving the Warriors' success this season. Sione Mahe + Tomasi Tonga : Hailing from Herriman, Utah , local youngsters Sione Mahe and Tomasi Tonga embody the resilience and determination of Warriors Nation. Despite season-ending ACL injuries last year, both have worked tirelessly to rehab and return stronger than ever. As incredible young talents, they're ready to make their mark on the Utah Warriors and inspire their hometown with grit and heart in 2025.

These players, along with the rest of the roster, represent a formidable blend of skill, community connection, and star power that promises an unforgettable 2025 season.

Why the Warriors Matter

As more fans discover a passion and the dynamic nature of rugby, the excitement grows as we look to 2031 when North America plays host for the Rugby World Cup. The Utah Warriors continue to be a beacon for the sport's growth and cultural significance in Utah.

Community Connection: Beyond the game, the Warriors are deeply embedded in the Utah community through youth rugby programs, partnerships with local schools, and initiatives aimed at fostering unity and opportunity.

Beyond the game, the Warriors are deeply embedded in the community through youth rugby programs, partnerships with local schools, and initiatives aimed at fostering unity and opportunity. Inspiring Narratives: From international stars chasing championship dreams to local athletes breaking barriers, the stories behind each player resonate far beyond the field.

Get Ready for 2025

With the 2025 season fast approaching, the Utah Warriors are gearing up for a thrilling campaign that promises unforgettable moments and fierce competition. Our season home opener kicks off March 1st at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, the theme of the night which encompasses elements of fan experiences such as Fan Fest, half time entertainment and special merch drops on the night, is Greatest Hits of 2025. A nod to the Utah Warriors' 2025 'tour' of North America on our quest for conference win, and a spot in the play offs. Media outlets are invited to cover the Warriors' journey as they strive to bring a championship title to Utah.

Resources for Media: To support coverage, the Utah Warriors offer media kits, high-resolution images, and access to players and coaches for interviews. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Fionna Pierce at [email protected].

About the Utah Warriors

The Utah Warriors are one of the founding teams of Major League Rugby, dedicated to excellence on the field and positive impact in the community. Our core values, indicated by the four stripes we wear over our chest on the field, are family, community, tradition and respect. With a passionate fan base and a commitment to growing rugby in Utah, the Warriors represent the bold spirit of the Wasatch Front.Join the Movement with Warrior Nation:Follow the Utah Warriors on social media and visit www.warriorsrugby.com for the latest updates, ticket information, and more.

